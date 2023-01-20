Read full article on original website
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the former chairman of the panel. The decision reflects the increasingly politicized nature of one of Congress' most important national security committees and was swiftly met with outrage...
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Democratic congressman says he is 'profoundly troubled' by Biden document disclosures
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday admitted that he is "profoundly troubled" by the discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home but pushed back on any comparisons between the president and former President Donald Trump in regard to the handling of sensitive materials. "Any time there...
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The poll finds broad approval across...
House lawmakers hold moment of silence honoring victims of Monterey Park shooting
Lawmakers held a moment of silence on the House floor Wednesday to honor the victims of this weekend’s shooting in Monterey Park, California. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) — who represents Monterey Park and previously served as the city’s mayor — led the moment of silence Wednesday afternoon. Members of the California delegation joined her in the…
Trump withdraws another lawsuit against NY Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn a second lawsuit challenging the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization, days after dropping a case attempting to block access to his personal trust. In a one-page filing, lawyers for Trump and Attorney General Letitia James said they reached an agreement...
Elon Musk is back on the stand in trial over controversial 'funding secured' tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk returned to the witness stand for a third day in a California court room Tuesday, as he testified in a class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. It will likely be Musk's final day of testimony. Musk, Tesla and company directors are facing...
'Decisions are imminent' on charges in Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is "imminent." At a hearing in Atlanta on whether...
Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him
The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The process to replace Deese as head...
CNN Exclusive: Pence classified documents included briefing memos for foreign trips
The roughly 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence included materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips, multiple sources told CNN. One source said some of those classified documents were likely used to prepare Pence for foreign...
Charges dropped against Afghan soldier who was detained seeking asylum at US border with Mexico
Criminal charges have been dropped against an Afghan national who served with the US military in Afghanistan and was apprehended after fleeing to the US by crossing the southern border with Mexico. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, served alongside US special operations forces in Afghanistan as an Afghan special forces...
What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events
About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence. The lawyer discovered about...
Legal fight around abortion drug mifepristone escalates with new lawsuits challenging state restrictions
The legal fight around medication abortion -- the two-pill regimen that allows women to terminate their pregnancies -- escalated Wednesday with separate lawsuits filed in two states challenging their restrictions on the method. One lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, a major manufacturer of mifepristone, which is the first drug used...
What to know about government classification of secrets
US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...
