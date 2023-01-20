ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Study shows most searched low-rated film in each state

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Do you have a guilty pleasure film?

CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list using data from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and analyzed Google Trends data to determine which low-rated films were the most popular searches in each state. According to their study, the most popular film that was unpopular with critics was the 2019 film Cats, with eight states making it their most searched for low-rated film.

Indiana is the 10th best state to drive in, study shows

The study shows Illinois was searching for a different frustrating feline film. The 2004 Halle Berry film Catwoman was the top search in Illinois as well as 5 other states. And speaking of comic book films, data shows Kentucky residents were searching for a Captain America movie, but probably not the one you would think. The 1990 direct-to-video Captain America stars Matt Salinger, the son of author J.D. Salinger, and has a 3.2 out of 10 on IMDb and a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. Indiana’s most searched low-rated film is technically an award winner. Jack and Jill stars Adam Sandler as both titular roles and was the winner of 10 Razzie Awards, which was more than any other film on the list. Jack and Jill was also the top searched low-rated film in three other states.

For more information, and to see each state’s favorite low-rated film, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

