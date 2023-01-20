Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
kwhi.com
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY ROAD RAGE SUSPECT GETS PRISON TERM
A Grimes County road rage suspect is going to be spending the next 18 years in prison. 52-year-old Blake Jon Arrington, who was charged with Aggravated Assault, received the sentence from Judge Suzanne Brooks on Monday in Grimes County District Court. He was also sentenced to two years in a...
kwhi.com
kwhi.com
PROSECUTORS SEEKING TO GET BOND RAISED FOR MURDER SUSPECT
Prosecutors have filed a motion to get the bond raised for a Waller County man accused of killing his newlywed wife two weeks ago. 21-year-old Jared Dicus was arrested and charged with the January 11 murder of his wife Anggy Diaz, who was also just 21-years-old at the time. Investigators...
navasotanews.com
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
navasotanews.com
navasotanews.com
Shots fired on Radcliff Street in Navasota leads to seizure of guns but no arrests made
Navasota Police are investigating a shots fired call Saturday night on Radcliff Street. Officers were notified around 10 pm, and a search warrant for a home was obtained, plus a consensual search of a vehicle in the area. During the searches, police seized three firearms and narcotics. No injuries were...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 800 block of Weldon Trace in reference to a subject violating a criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong was able to locate the subject, Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, away from the residence, and noted that he had an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Rodriguez was taken into custody on warrant for Criminal Trespass and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
KBTX.com
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
KBTX.com
kwhi.com
ONE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
One person pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation on Monday in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 41-year-old Rita Joyce Fentress of Bellville was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony. Fentress must also pay a...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
