Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
Mt Lowe Chamber Players To Perform at Altadena Library
Mt Lowe Chamber Players free classical chamber music concert will take place at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Altadena Main Library. In its first concert of the year, Mt. Lowe Chamber Players will perform music of Ludwig van Beethoven “Serenade” and Max Reger “Serenade” both written for flute, violin, and viola and the Claude Debussy “Sonata” for flute, viola, and harp.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. City Council President Visits Blair’s Armenian Academy
On Friday, January 13, President of the Los Angeles City Council Paul Krekorian visited Blair High and Middle School to learn about the school’s Armenian Academy and International Baccalaureate (IB) Programs. Krekorian toured the campuses and heard about the exceptional curriculum that the Armenian Academy and the IB program...
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park to Host Vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 24
The community is invited to join a vigil to honor those who have left us and to give strength to those who survived. The vigil will take place at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:30 pm. “We believe that it is important for our community to come together to remember and heal,” stated Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo.
coloradoboulevard.net
What Is Holding Up Negotiations for Part-Time Faculty Health Insurance at Pasadena City College?
Part-time Faculty at Pasadena City College (PCC) have no health benefits, despite the fact that in his 2022-23 budget, Governor Newsom included a $200 million increase to a fund from which the state’s 73 local community college districts can obtain reimbursement for adjunct health care costs. By Alexis Moore.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Pays $20K Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
Funds will be distributed as case reaches 10th anniversary!. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive...
coloradoboulevard.net
City of Pasadena Homeless Count
The Pasadena Homeless Count, organized and led by the Department of Housing, will start on Wednesday, January 25. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, City Manager Miguel Marquez, and Pasadena Public Health and Department of Housing representatives will meet at 5:30 am at the Department of Housing, 649 N. Fair Oaks Ave. (in between Blaze Pizza and Vallarta market), Community Room 203.
coloradoboulevard.net
Protest in Monterey Park To Condemn Gun Violence
Guns are the problem – “thoughts and prayers” are not the answer. That’s the slogan members of the SGV Progressive Alliance and SGV Neighbors for Peace and Justice are using to call for a candlelight vigil organized by Compassion in SGV to express solidarity with those that died and were injured at the Monterey Park massacre, and to condemn guns “and the cowardly politicians that refuse to speak out about the problem.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park Mourns After Shooting Tragedy
As the Monterey Park Police Department works alongside local, state, and federal partners to investigate this horrific event, City officials are asking the community to avoid the area of Garvey Avenue and Garfield Avenue as it remains closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while investigation continues. A memorial honoring the...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced today by Fifth...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Arrest Suspect in May 2022 Fatal Shooting
On May 2nd, 2022 at about 8:42 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 1700 block of N. Fair Oaks Ave after receiving 9-1-1 calls and an alert of “Shots Fired” from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system. Upon arrival in the...
Comments / 1