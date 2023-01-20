Guns are the problem – “thoughts and prayers” are not the answer. That’s the slogan members of the SGV Progressive Alliance and SGV Neighbors for Peace and Justice are using to call for a candlelight vigil organized by Compassion in SGV to express solidarity with those that died and were injured at the Monterey Park massacre, and to condemn guns “and the cowardly politicians that refuse to speak out about the problem.”

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO