WINKNEWS.com
February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County
Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park
Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That’s because a light fixture at an Estero park fell, making it unsafe for kids to play sports after dark. As s result all of the fields are being inspected.
Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County
Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
Army Corps of Engineers working on plan to stop storm surge in Collier County
Sea levels in Florida continue to rise and as they do, plans are being made to keep Collier County from that and heavy storm surges. On Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers presented its latest ideas to county commissioners, a multi-billion dollar project in the works for years. “This is...
Collier County approves plan to build emergency berms on its beaches
Rebuilding eroded beaches is what Collier County has to get this all done by the end of March to get reimbursed by FEMA. It is also important to have them rebuilt before the next hurricane season. The county plans to haul 400,000 cubic yards of sand to rebuild dunes and...
Cape Coral woman arrested for embezzling over $3 million from SWFL business
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Lee County woman was arrested yesterday after scheming to defraud her former company. Carolyn Pilgrim, a 41-year-old in charge of Action Manufacturing & Supply’s accounting department, had been depositing money into a private account, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
Possible ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Collier County
Anyone in Collier County with a prescription for medical marijuana will need to either get it filled by mail or drive to Lee County for their medication. Commissioner Rick Locastro told WINK News, the board is not behind the medical dispensaries coming to the county. Rather than discuss changing land codes to allow them, they came to an agreement by voting unanimously to ban them.
Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results
The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers
The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
Transmission line update for residents of Cape Coral
The city of Cape Coral wants to warn motorists of delays and occasional lane closures along South East on 47th and Terrace through mid-Febuary.
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
Parents fight for future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School
Passionate parents want Fort Myers Beach Elementary to stay on the island, and they plan to say so at Tuesday night’s Lee County School Board meeting and beyond. Hurricane Ian severely damaged the beloved school, but parents have rallied together with demands to preserve the future of the school. The School District of Lee County has given no definite answers, but the next school board meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss Fort Myers beach Elementary’s recovery from the storm.
Bruno’s of Brooklyn food truck park approved by Fort Myers Board of Adjusters
A big idea to bring a food truck park to a spot near downtown Fort Myers passes a major hurdle. The project was approved by the city’s board of adjusters Wednesday. The restaurant Bruno’s of Brooklyn is spearheading the project. The next step is to get the land...
Marco Island continues to work on restoring power after Hurricane Ian
City staff members will be meeting with LCEC to determine if there are options for temporary lighting as the city is still working to restore power after Hurricane Ian.
Prescribed burn in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
Estero Fire Rescue says there will be a prescribed burn in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary on Wednesday morning. According to EFD, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Prescribed Fire Team will conduct a 250-acres prescribed fire in the backcountry. Ignition time will be between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Heavy smoke may be visible at times.
Cape Coral couple have been waiting "weeks" to move into ready-made FEMA trailer
It's an issue for so many who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. A perfectly, good mobile home unit sitting vacant in a lot. And those waiting to live in those trailers are losing patience.
Drunk 81-year-old woman kicks officer in the groin at Cape Coral restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A drunk 81-year-old woman was sent to jail after she got aggressive at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral. On Jan. 24, Clarella Potter must have thought nothing went right. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Ms. Potter felt pugnacious, so, she tried to punch restaurant staff.
What’s this giant blob that washed up on Fort Myers Beach?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A giant blob of sea life washed up on Fort Myers Beach this past weekend, leaving people that walked by wondering what it was. The colorful mass was about the size of a volleyball, if not a tad bigger, according to one woman who snapped a picture of it near Bowditch Point Park.
City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club
Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
