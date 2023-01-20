ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County

Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County

Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Possible ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Collier County

Anyone in Collier County with a prescription for medical marijuana will need to either get it filled by mail or drive to Lee County for their medication. Commissioner Rick Locastro told WINK News, the board is not behind the medical dispensaries coming to the county. Rather than discuss changing land codes to allow them, they came to an agreement by voting unanimously to ban them.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results

The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers

The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches

Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com

Parents fight for future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School

Passionate parents want Fort Myers Beach Elementary to stay on the island, and they plan to say so at Tuesday night’s Lee County School Board meeting and beyond. Hurricane Ian severely damaged the beloved school, but parents have rallied together with demands to preserve the future of the school. The School District of Lee County has given no definite answers, but the next school board meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss Fort Myers beach Elementary’s recovery from the storm.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Prescribed burn in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Estero Fire Rescue says there will be a prescribed burn in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary on Wednesday morning. According to EFD, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Prescribed Fire Team will conduct a 250-acres prescribed fire in the backcountry. Ignition time will be between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Heavy smoke may be visible at times.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club

Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy