Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Memorial Union offices relocate to improve accessibility
A number of offices in the Oklahoma Memorial Union recently relocated, including Student Life and Student Legal Services. The offices are being moved and renovated in order to "meet the various areas’ service and program needs, accommodate increased capacities and traffic flow for staff and students, improve convenience and wayfinding, and utilize renovation funding on long-term spaces," an OU spokesperson wrote in an email to OU Daily.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council votes to replace OU Motel with student housing
Norman City Council approved an affordable housing project and zoning efforts for a new student housing complex where the OU Motel currently stands Tuesday evening. The Verve will be placed on Classen Boulevard near the Jimmie Austin Golf Club. Current student housing complexes in the nearby area include The Flats, The Edge and The 2900.
Oklahoma Daily
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rejects OTA's request for ACCESS Oklahoma route to cross Lake Thunderbird
The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation denied the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request to cross sections of Lake Thunderbird and Norman Dam, causing the agency to modify its current alignment for the South Extension Turnpike, part of ACCESS Oklahoma. The USBR did not approve OTA’s application because the plan did...
yukonprogressnews.com
OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site
The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Wednesday from a record-setting wide receiver. Eli Merck, a senior at Daniel High School in Central, SC, pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023. Merck announced his commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Merck holds an offer from Appalachian State and will be a...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens
Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
KOCO
Failed deal between Oklahoma’s state parks, Swadley’s restaurants to get another look
OKLAHOMA CITY — The failed deal between Oklahoma’s state parks and Swadley’s restaurants will get another look. New attorney general Gentner Drummond announced he will work with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the multi-million-dollar fraud allegations. Until now, the case was being handled by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.
Oklahoma City professor, student transforming hospital rooms for young patients
A local nurse and a nursing student are on a special mission to brighten the days of children who are in the hospital.
Okla AG Drummond takes over two more state corruption cases
AG Drummond will decide whether to file charges in Swadley’s and Commissioners of the Land Office cases after the close of investigations. The post Okla AG Drummond takes over two more state corruption cases appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
blackchronicle.com
Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?
The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
Houston Chronicle
New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency's barbecue deal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The office of Oklahoma's new attorney general confirmed Monday that it will take over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department's contract with a barbecue restaurant. A criminal probe into the barbecue deal involving the...
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
yukonprogressnews.com
Rock walls to replace diving boards at Yukon pools
Aquatic rock walls will replace diving boards at Yukon city pools. The Yukon City Council, at its Jan. 17th meeting, approved reallocating $37,492 from the Parks & Recreation capital improvement account. Funds will be used to make upgrades and repairs to the City of Yukon’s aquatic facilities. Diving boards...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Football Lands In-State Safety Cale Fugate
The Oklahoma Sooners have lots of improvement to make on the defensive side of the ball and there has been an emphasis on adding proven playmakers there this offseason. Brent Venables and staff earned a pledge from a guy that fits that description on Monday as Bixby (OK) safety Cale Fugate has announced he will accept a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer to the University of Oklahoma.
