Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma Memorial Union offices relocate to improve accessibility

A number of offices in the Oklahoma Memorial Union recently relocated, including Student Life and Student Legal Services. The offices are being moved and renovated in order to "meet the various areas’ service and program needs, accommodate increased capacities and traffic flow for staff and students, improve convenience and wayfinding, and utilize renovation funding on long-term spaces," an OU spokesperson wrote in an email to OU Daily.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council votes to replace OU Motel with student housing

Norman City Council approved an affordable housing project and zoning efforts for a new student housing complex where the OU Motel currently stands Tuesday evening. The Verve will be placed on Classen Boulevard near the Jimmie Austin Golf Club. Current student housing complexes in the nearby area include The Flats, The Edge and The 2900.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site

The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
YUKON, OK
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Wednesday from a record-setting wide receiver. Eli Merck, a senior at Daniel High School in Central, SC, pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023. Merck announced his commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Merck holds an offer from Appalachian State and will be a...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
NORMAN, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
blackchronicle.com

Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?

The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency's barbecue deal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The office of Oklahoma's new attorney general confirmed Monday that it will take over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department's contract with a barbecue restaurant. A criminal probe into the barbecue deal involving the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Rock walls to replace diving boards at Yukon pools

Aquatic rock walls will replace diving boards at Yukon city pools. The Yukon City Council, at its Jan. 17th meeting, approved reallocating $37,492 from the Parks & Recreation capital improvement account. Funds will be used to make upgrades and repairs to the City of Yukon’s aquatic facilities. Diving boards...
YUKON, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Football Lands In-State Safety Cale Fugate

The Oklahoma Sooners have lots of improvement to make on the defensive side of the ball and there has been an emphasis on adding proven playmakers there this offseason. Brent Venables and staff earned a pledge from a guy that fits that description on Monday as Bixby (OK) safety Cale Fugate has announced he will accept a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer to the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK

