Atascadero, CA

City Accepting Applications for Committees

By Atascadero News
 5 days ago
Applications are due to the City Clerk no later than Tuesday, Jan. 24

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero is seeking to fill two positions on the Planning Commission and two positions on the Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee. All of these positions provide an opportunity to be involved here at the City.

In addition, those who are interested in applying must be Atascadero residents and submit the completed application for your desired position to the City Clerk’s office no later than Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

The Planning Commission is a body of seven citizens appointed by the City Council who review matters related to land use planning and development. It’s a way to be involved, plus it’s important to future planning. The commissioners serve at the pleasure of the City Council. Five commissioners are directly appointed by each of the five individual Council Members, and serve a two-year term. Two “at-large” appointments on the Commission are made by a majority vote of the entire Council, and they serve a two-year term. The current vacancies are for two-year terms. Interested candidates must be a resident of the City of Atascadero and a registered voter in order to qualify.

The Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee (CSTOC) annually reviews revenues and expenditures from the collection of the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2014 and participates in the review of annual expenditures from tax revenue collected from Measure D-20, the Essential Services Transactions and Use Tax Measure. The Committee is comprised of nine members; seven members are appointed to the Committee by individual Atascadero community groups and two members are appointed by the City Council. Appointees must be residents of the City and may not be an elected official.

“With the economic development and growth taking place here in Atascadero, it’s an exciting time to be involved with the City of Atascadero and be a part of making the decisions that shape our future.” Said Mayor Heather Moreno.

Those interested in applying for either the Planning Commissions or the Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee (CSTOC), here is the link to the information atascadero.org/PC/CSTOC or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (805) 470-3400 to arrange for a hardcopy of the form.

Interviews with the City Council will be held later this month. For more information, please call (805) 470-3400.

City Council presented with El Camino Downtown Project Kickoff Session

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. The hybrid meeting was held in the City Council Chambers. Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk pulled item 3, Emergency Purchases for January 2023 Storms, from the Consent Calendar before it was approved. She confirmed that the funds used for storm clean-up and emergency repairs, because it is considered a disaster, would be considered reimbursable expenses by FEMA, and the city would intend to seek full reimbursement for them. The Consent Calendar was then passed unanimously.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:48 — Francis...
Atascadero to Hold Open House Workshop for General Plan Update

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero will be hosting an Open House Workshop to hear ideas from the community to guide the next 20-plus years. Those ideas will be reflected in city’s General Plan, a comprehensive planning document last updated in 2000. This Open House provides the opportunity for all community members to discuss and confirm the long-term vision for Atascadero and to discuss community assets, opportunities, and challenges.
Beverly Jahn Chang 1955-2023

A long-time resident of Atascadero, California, Beverly Jahn Chang, 67 years, departed to her heavenly abode on January 11, 2023. Born on December 1, 1955, in Hawthorne, California; raised in South Torrance throughout her school years (K-12); in 1980, moved to Atascadero with her husband Sonny, where she brought up her two children, Raymond and Rhonda, and eventually began working for AUSD. Beverly retired as a health clerk in early 2021 and was shortly diagnosed with rare cancer that caused her premature death. She had an excellent relationship with God, read her Bible daily, believed in the power of prayer, and always had a burden for the lost, sick, and dying. She was hoping for her miracle here on earth, but instead, she got her miracle in HEAVEN. She loved talking about heaven and the angels and her loved ones already up there, but her greatest topic was sharing her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen. Bev always loved any time that she got to spend with her family. She is survived by her husband, Raymond “Sonny” Chang, son Raymond Chang III, daughter Rhonda DeJong, and her grandchildren: Miles Chang, Samuel DeJong, Jonathan DeJong, and Alyssa DeJong. She is also survived by her three brothers, Brian Jahn, Bart Jahn, and Barry Jahn. Her graveside service will be at the Atascadero cemetery on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM. She will be greatly missed, especially for her contagious laughter. It was my privilege to have her as my wife, friend, and lifelong Christian companion. Bev enjoys your new life in heaven, you earned it. Forever your Sonny.
Central Coast Distillery Creates New Gin

ATASCADERO — Eric Olson of Atascadero’s Central Coast Distillery continues creating small-batch spirits with Walheim Ranch Gin, a collaboration with pioneer specialty citrus grower and horticulturist Lance Walheim. Walheim Ranch Gin has unique citrus overtones from the fresh rind of California-grown Bergamot sour oranges with subtle hints of Earl Grey Tea, fennel, and other botanicals. This is the second season for the gin, which was introduced last year in small quantities.
Nominations Now Being Accepted for Atascadero Chamber Annual Awards

ATASCADERO — Nominations are now being accepted for the four Atascadero Chamber of Commerce annual awards: Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Organization of the Year, and Woman of Influence. Winners will be recognized at the 100th Anniversary Celebratory Annual Awards Dinner and Gala on Saturday, April 22, to be held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero.
Atascadero Structure Fire on Balboa Road

ATASCADERO — On Friday morning, Jan. 20, Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) responded to a structure fire on Balboa Road. According to AFES, the fire started inside the living room of the residence. There was a single occupant who was able get out of the house and safely evacuate with her two dogs.
Gerry Louise Villa 1946-2023

Gerry Louise Villa passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Leberto Villa. She is survived by her daughters Jenell Richardson and Karin Viale and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Viale home, 9520...
Neva Glenn 1924-2022

Neva Glenn passed away on November 26, 2022, at the age of 98. She was a talented and multi-faceted individual with a passion for learning and a kind heart. In 1949, Neva married Charles Glenn, and together they had two sons, Dave and Tom. Neva dedicated herself to being a loving and supportive mother.
Marta Crawford 1943-2023

Marta Crawford (79) of Paso Robles passed away New Year’s Day surrounded by family at Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, CA. While on a trip to that area, she suffered a rupture of a previously undiscovered brain aneurism that caused insurmountable damage. Born in Los Angeles to Carlos and...
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage

ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
Joseph Botts Sr. 1938-2022

Beloved Patriarch of the Botts Family, Joseph Earl Botts Sr., passed away 12/24/2022 at home among family. Joe had many talents, interests, adventures, and occupations. He was always a rancher and cattleman, pilot, author, and heavy equipment operator, to name a few. He was admired for his horsemanship and as a musician who sang and played the guitar.
Road Closures Still in Effect in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — As road closures open up around the City of Atascadero, there are still closures that the public should be aware of while traveling throughout town. As of Thursday, Jan. 12, the following roads are still closed to traffic:. • Halcon River Crossing. • Santa Ana is closed...
UPDATE: Atascadero Road Closures

ATASCADERO — (UPDATE 7:06P.M.) Following are the continued road closures as of 6:52 pm on Jan. 9:. Los Altos from Hwy. 41 to San Marcos (residents can get to their homes) The City of Atascadero is still advising all Atascadero residents stay at home if possible. To find out...
