City Accepting Applications for Committees

Applications are due to the City Clerk no later than Tuesday, Jan. 24

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero is seeking to fill two positions on the Planning Commission and two positions on the Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee. All of these positions provide an opportunity to be involved here at the City.

In addition, those who are interested in applying must be Atascadero residents and submit the completed application for your desired position to the City Clerk’s office no later than Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

The Planning Commission is a body of seven citizens appointed by the City Council who review matters related to land use planning and development. It’s a way to be involved, plus it’s important to future planning. The commissioners serve at the pleasure of the City Council. Five commissioners are directly appointed by each of the five individual Council Members, and serve a two-year term. Two “at-large” appointments on the Commission are made by a majority vote of the entire Council, and they serve a two-year term. The current vacancies are for two-year terms. Interested candidates must be a resident of the City of Atascadero and a registered voter in order to qualify.

The Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee (CSTOC) annually reviews revenues and expenditures from the collection of the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2014 and participates in the review of annual expenditures from tax revenue collected from Measure D-20, the Essential Services Transactions and Use Tax Measure. The Committee is comprised of nine members; seven members are appointed to the Committee by individual Atascadero community groups and two members are appointed by the City Council. Appointees must be residents of the City and may not be an elected official.

“With the economic development and growth taking place here in Atascadero, it’s an exciting time to be involved with the City of Atascadero and be a part of making the decisions that shape our future.” Said Mayor Heather Moreno.

Those interested in applying for either the Planning Commissions or the Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee (CSTOC), here is the link to the information atascadero.org/PC/CSTOC or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (805) 470-3400 to arrange for a hardcopy of the form.

Interviews with the City Council will be held later this month. For more information, please call (805) 470-3400.