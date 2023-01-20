Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the former chairman of the panel. The decision reflects the increasingly politicized nature of one of Congress' most important national security committees and was swiftly met with outrage...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
News outlets ask judge to unseal documents in Dominion's defamation case against Fox News
The New York Times and NPR asked a judge on Wednesday to unseal a trove of documents in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing channel Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests the scope of the First Amendment," the pair of news...
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The poll finds broad approval across...
Justice Department was prepared to seek warrant had Biden not consented to home search, sources say
The FBI's unprecedented search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, resulted from high-stakes discussions between the Justice Department and Biden attorneys over when and how it would take place, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Biden's team stresses that it was cooperative in the lead-up to Friday's...
Elon Musk is back on the stand in trial over controversial 'funding secured' tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk returned to the witness stand for a third day in a California court room Tuesday, as he testified in a class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. It will likely be Musk's final day of testimony. Musk, Tesla and company directors are facing...
Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him
The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The process to replace Deese as head...
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In the presidential swing state of Michigan -- where Democrats have gained the...
Freed after 20 years, former Arizona inmate reflects on case, future
HONOLULU — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit. In an interview with The Associated Press from the Big Island, the former Arizona inmate reflected on a range of emotions,...
What to know about government classification of secrets
US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials
The woman admitted to making the ricin in her Quebec home and mailing it to then-President Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials in 2020.
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023. Sally Buzbee, executive editor of The Post, described the decision to cut the jobs as "difficult"...
What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?
American travelers -- at least those of the cautious variety -- might be familiar with the US State Department's travel advisories. The agency monitors the world for potential trouble and issues warnings from "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" to "Level 4: Do Not Travel," alerting would-be visitors to terrorism threats, war, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, high crime rates and other personal security issues.
