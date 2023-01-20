ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

News outlets ask judge to unseal documents in Dominion's defamation case against Fox News

The New York Times and NPR asked a judge on Wednesday to unseal a trove of documents in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing channel Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests the scope of the First Amendment," the pair of news...
News Channel Nebraska

Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him

The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The process to replace Deese as head...
News Channel Nebraska

With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights

After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights -- pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In the presidential swing state of Michigan -- where Democrats have gained the...
MICHIGAN STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Freed after 20 years, former Arizona inmate reflects on case, future

HONOLULU — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit. In an interview with The Associated Press from the Big Island, the former Arizona inmate reflected on a range of emotions,...
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

What to know about government classification of secrets

US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...
News Channel Nebraska

What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?

American travelers -- at least those of the cautious variety -- might be familiar with the US State Department's travel advisories. The agency monitors the world for potential trouble and issues warnings from "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" to "Level 4: Do Not Travel," alerting would-be visitors to terrorism threats, war, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, high crime rates and other personal security issues.
ILLINOIS STATE

