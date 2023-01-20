ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Diocese of Manchester welcomes Tara Bishop as Communications Director

MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has hired Tara Bishop of Manchester as Communications Director. She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the Church and serves as Diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
Boxford PTO accused of excluding students from elementary school dance

BOXFORD - An elementary school dance in Boxford has led to accusations that the town's parent teacher organization (PTO) is excluding children who may be less fortunate. Tickets for the "Ziti with your Sweetie" dance sold out in 25 minutes after going on sale. One parent was told they could get early access to events if they paid for a premium membership in their tiered system. The top tier is $100 for maximum benefits. "Even though my family quite frankly could have afforded this, I actually don't believe in that. There shouldn't be a barrier for entry for any...
Let’s make Manchester even better…

Having lived in Manchester for most of my life, I have seen it go from a city trying to find its identity back in the 1980s to a growing city poised to be a premier one in the 21st century. When I moved to Manchester from Raymond in 1980, the city was still trying to transform from manufacturing powerhouse to industrial city with some defense-related companies, like Raytheon, sprinkled in.
Langlois wins 500th, West holds off Merrimack Valley, 61-54

MANCHESTER, NH — If a high school basketball coach averaged (an outstanding)18 wins per season over 20 years, they would still be 140 victories shy of the 500 wins earned by John Langlois in his storied career. The Manchester West coach reached that lofty milestone Tuesday night, as his...
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Police conduct ‘suspicious death’ investigation following death of boy, 7, hospitalized last week with multiple injuries

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that an investigation is ongoing into the suspicious death of a minor from Manchester, New Hampshire. On January 17, 2023, emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in Manchester, for a report of...
Police: Man allegedly returns to McDonald’s with ax after dispute with drive-thru employee

MANCHESTER, NH – A Webster man was arrested Sunday night after police say he allegedly threatened employees of a local fast food restaurant with an ax. According to a police narrative on January 22, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to McDonald’s, 907 Hanover St., for a report of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-through window.
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
Fatal fire in Milford, NH

MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
MHT gets $2.8 million for terminal canopy

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced on Monday that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) has received $2,821,120 to support modifications and rehabilitations for its terminal building. This award was allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT) using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds. The award will be used to...
Carjacking in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
