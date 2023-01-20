BOXFORD - An elementary school dance in Boxford has led to accusations that the town's parent teacher organization (PTO) is excluding children who may be less fortunate. Tickets for the "Ziti with your Sweetie" dance sold out in 25 minutes after going on sale. One parent was told they could get early access to events if they paid for a premium membership in their tiered system. The top tier is $100 for maximum benefits. "Even though my family quite frankly could have afforded this, I actually don't believe in that. There shouldn't be a barrier for entry for any...

BOXFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO