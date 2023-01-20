Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
manchesterinklink.com
Diocese of Manchester welcomes Tara Bishop as Communications Director
MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has hired Tara Bishop of Manchester as Communications Director. She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the Church and serves as Diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
manchesterinklink.com
March 16: Coach Ryan Day to talk professional development during speaker series at Boys & Girls Club of Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH – The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester (BGCM) will be hosting its Speakers Series Luncheon on Thursday, March 16 featuring keynote speaker (and hometown celebrity) Coach Ryan Day. Coach Day is a Manchester native who played football for Central High School and the University of NH...
manchesterinklink.com
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
Boxford PTO accused of excluding students from elementary school dance
BOXFORD - An elementary school dance in Boxford has led to accusations that the town's parent teacher organization (PTO) is excluding children who may be less fortunate. Tickets for the "Ziti with your Sweetie" dance sold out in 25 minutes after going on sale. One parent was told they could get early access to events if they paid for a premium membership in their tiered system. The top tier is $100 for maximum benefits. "Even though my family quite frankly could have afforded this, I actually don't believe in that. There shouldn't be a barrier for entry for any...
manchesterinklink.com
Let’s make Manchester even better…
Having lived in Manchester for most of my life, I have seen it go from a city trying to find its identity back in the 1980s to a growing city poised to be a premier one in the 21st century. When I moved to Manchester from Raymond in 1980, the city was still trying to transform from manufacturing powerhouse to industrial city with some defense-related companies, like Raytheon, sprinkled in.
manchesterinklink.com
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
manchesterinklink.com
Langlois wins 500th, West holds off Merrimack Valley, 61-54
MANCHESTER, NH — If a high school basketball coach averaged (an outstanding)18 wins per season over 20 years, they would still be 140 victories shy of the 500 wins earned by John Langlois in his storied career. The Manchester West coach reached that lofty milestone Tuesday night, as his...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
manchesterinklink.com
Police conduct ‘suspicious death’ investigation following death of boy, 7, hospitalized last week with multiple injuries
CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that an investigation is ongoing into the suspicious death of a minor from Manchester, New Hampshire. On January 17, 2023, emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in Manchester, for a report of...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate early-morning shooting on Manchester Street after finding bullet holes in building
MANCHESTER, NH – On January 25, 2023, shortly before 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 435 Manchester St, for a report of gunshots. Responding officers located multiple bullet holes in the first floor of the building and found several casings on the road in front of the building. Police...
manchesterinklink.com
Police: Man allegedly returns to McDonald’s with ax after dispute with drive-thru employee
MANCHESTER, NH – A Webster man was arrested Sunday night after police say he allegedly threatened employees of a local fast food restaurant with an ax. According to a police narrative on January 22, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to McDonald’s, 907 Hanover St., for a report of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-through window.
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal fire in Milford, NH
MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man unable to instigate lethal fight despite hand gestures and jumping side to side
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
manchesterinklink.com
MHT gets $2.8 million for terminal canopy
WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced on Monday that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) has received $2,821,120 to support modifications and rehabilitations for its terminal building. This award was allocated through the Department of Transportation (DOT) using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds. The award will be used to...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
newportdispatch.com
Carjacking in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
