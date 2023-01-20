ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Michigan football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Michigan football fans can officially breathe easier. Jim Harbaugh has announced that he’ll be back next season after entertaining some NFL talk once again. And that means the Wolverines will likely be favorites to win the Big Ten for a third straight year, especially with JJ McCarthy back for his second full season as QB1 and both Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum back in the backfield.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight

Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory. The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo. Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. ...
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Blake Corum has his snow-camo-wrapped Camaro stolen

It was a special season for Blake Corum and the Michigan football team as they defeated Michigan State and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines' game against Illinois, and he was unable to play for the remainder of the season. Had he not been injured, Corum likely would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist and would have entered the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest

When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field

After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
