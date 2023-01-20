Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Michigan football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Michigan football fans can officially breathe easier. Jim Harbaugh has announced that he’ll be back next season after entertaining some NFL talk once again. And that means the Wolverines will likely be favorites to win the Big Ten for a third straight year, especially with JJ McCarthy back for his second full season as QB1 and both Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum back in the backfield.
Poggi Lands A Pair Of Former Wolverines
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
5 Most Interesting Things Tom Izzo Said After MSU's Loss At Indiana
The Spartans fell to 5-4 in Big Ten play after falling to the Hoosiers...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Detroit News
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity
Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing
A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
Albert Karschnia replaces Matt Weiss on the recruiting trail, sees top target
Michigan recently parted ways with co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss following “a report of computer access crimes” that took place at Schembechler Hall in December. With Weiss no longer on staff and the contact recruiting period ongoing, Michigan is allowed to have a staffer hit the...
Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight
Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory. The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo. Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. ...
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
Blake Corum has his snow-camo-wrapped Camaro stolen
It was a special season for Blake Corum and the Michigan football team as they defeated Michigan State and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines' game against Illinois, and he was unable to play for the remainder of the season. Had he not been injured, Corum likely would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist and would have entered the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field
After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
