ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man arrested in 3-day string of armed robberies across Charlotte, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SlJh_0kLnOqfH00

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Charlotte this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced.

In a news conference Friday, Lt. Bryan Crum said it all began Wednesday afternoon and ended in an arrest early the next day.

Lt. Crum said around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone robbed the Walgreens on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at Hickory Grove Road. He said a man with a gun demanded money from a cashier, took it, and then drove away.

Crum said there were four more robberies after that appeared to be committed by the same person, and said the suspect used several different cars in the process.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Jamaris Smith, 33, and arrested him early Thursday. Smith was charged in six different robberies on three different days:

  • Tuesday night at a Sam’s Mart on Sharon Road
  • Wednesday afternoon at the Walgreens
  • Wednesday night at a CVS
  • Later Wednesday night at a Circle K
  • Early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven
  • Later Thursday morning at a Burger King
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ED6Kx_0kLnOqfH00

Crum said Smith has one prior armed robbery conviction, as well as some fraud charges. They also charged him with two counts of kidnapping, Crum said.

Someone robbed the same Walgreens on Thursday, Crum said, but that crime was unrelated and police are still searching for a suspect in the case.

“It’s a little scary. Maybe I need to go to a different Walgreens,” a man named Michael told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz on Friday after learning of the robberies. “I think we need to get it cleaned up and find out why all these robberies are going on and maybe get some extra security around the places that are getting robbed.”

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Man accused of carjacking 70-year-old, armed robbery in Gastonia crime spree)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtGSV_0kLnOqfH00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Body camera video released after woman shot at CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE — Police have released body camera footage after a woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police over the summer. The shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at a home on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they went to the home to serve an involuntary commitment order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Police Still Searching for Suspects after Rock Hill Robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An investigation into the reported theft of merchandise from a Rock Hill store on Saturday night has led police to search for two young male adults. The Rock Hill Police say two masked men, appearing to be in their 20’s, stole items from...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
qcnews.com

Stallings man accused of breaking into cars

STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stallings Police caught an alleged thief breaking into cars this past Saturday. Authorities responded to a call for service regarding an active breaking and entering of motor vehicles in the Callonwood neighborhood. They responded and found Stallings resident Devonte Bowser attempting to leave...
STALLINGS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy