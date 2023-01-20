Lego League returns to Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School

For the first time since before the pandemic, Lego League is back at Jordan-Elbridge! Fourth graders have been working for weeks, getting ready for the regional first Lego League challenge on Jan. 28 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.JEDIS fourth graders work on building mission pieces and coding robots in Lego League

There are two components to Lego League: missions and the competition. For the missions, students create, program, and code robots that will complete challenges such as pushing a button on another Lego-built piece to set off a chain reaction. All the missions are set up on a big table, and once they are complete, students have three, two-and-a-half minute opportunities to get their robots through as many missions as possible.

When it comes to the competition, students must create an innovative project that incorporates an energy saving idea and present it to a panel of judges. This year’s competition theme is “Super Charged.” The idea is to come up with something that will help change the use of energy in the community or our school, with the hopes of getting students thinking about alternative, renewable energy sources. Students work in small groups, and each group must come up with their own idea for the competition.

“It is exciting to see the creative side of these students,” explained teacher Brooke Ritter. “Our typical school day doesn’t always have the time for this kind of hands-on work where it’s all on the students to be creative. During Lego league, I’m just here for safety purposes, and they put in all the work on their own.” JEDIS fourth graders work on building mission pieces and coding robots in Lego League

Lego League had so much interest this year, that there was a waiting list. 30 students signed up, and only 18 were able to join, because of the number of resources available. The district hopes to expand Lego League next year, with ideas to start up the after-school activity earlier in the year, and even start leagues in higher grade levels. According to students currently participating, their favorite part is the building, but also the teamwork and friendship that comes along with taking part.

“It introduces kids to stuff that they really want to do and see what’s achievable,” put one fourth grader, as he worked on coding a robot.

If students do well in this upcoming January competition, they would move on to the state competition, happening on Feb. 18 in Buffalo.