Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Additional accumulations of less than 1" are expected this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Camden, Miller, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Miller; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts up to 6 inches. A sharp gradient in snowfall amounts is likely in this area. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 14:39:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Valid until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous crosswinds are expected along Interstate 40 between Needles and Ludlow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 13:04:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. East winds 25 to 40 mph will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Point Lay and vicinity. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous crosswinds are expected along Interstate 40 between Needles and Ludlow.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barbour, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Taylor; Upshur WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight EST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 13:18:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 415 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 114 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain from Hoolehua to Kaunakakai including the Molokai Airport. Rain was falling at a rate of 1.5 to 2.5 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, Kepuhi, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 415 PM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 13:03:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM AKST this evening.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along I-84 and up to 10 inches on the peaks. Breezy winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow possible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact travel along the I-84 and Highway 204.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 15:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 13:03:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 18:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET While wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will remain possible this evening, mainly across the higher elevations, this is below Wind Advisory criteria, and the advisory is being allowed to expire on time.
Comments / 0