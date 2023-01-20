ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

FOX2now.com

Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon

O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Police: 85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon. O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns. Cleanup efforts underway in Farmington after heavy …. Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up...
O'FALLON, MO
KRMS Radio

STL Lawmaker Pushing Red Flag Bill In Missouri House

A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file a...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?

We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
MISSOURI STATE
omahanews.net

Police: Five escaped Missouri inmates re-captured

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Missouri police report that all five prisoners who escaped last week from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington near St. Louis have been recaptured. In a statement on Facebook, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said that one of the prisoners was arrested without incident in...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

