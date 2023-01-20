2K pulled the curtain back on the much anticipated WWE 2K23, revealing a brand new mode, the first images of several WWE Superstars, and new gameplay and edition details. John Cena will be the cover star of WWE 2K23, and accompanying the show-stopping star is a brand new mode to the 2K franchise. That will be the beloved WarGames from NXT and most recently Survivor Series, and you certainly expect absolute chaos in the caged two-ring structure. We also got our first look at several Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and more, and while he wasn't shown just yet, 2K also revealed Bad Bunny will make his WWE 2K debut. You can check out all of the released images starting on the next slide.

2 DAYS AGO