Related
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide
Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants nationwide, the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host say this is the best place to eat in all of California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item
Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location
The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,Patch.com, and Google.com.
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
