Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & the 'Theater Camp' Filmmakers on the Magic of Making a Movie with Best Friends
“You can't really make fun of something without it coming off as mean unless, deep down, you truly love it, and I think that really comes across.” That’s how Jimmy Tatro described Theater Camp during our Sundance 2023 interview, and that description is spot-on. Inspired by the short...
2022's Most Unsuccessful Oscar Baits, Ranked
The Oscar nominations favored Everything Everywhere All at Once, bestowing a leading eleven nominations to the Daniels' maximalist and absurdist comedy. It's great that such a film earned the most nominations this year, especially because it's not exactly an Oscar-friendly film; if anything, it's the antithesis of what AMPAS would usually reward in the Best Picture category.
Best 2022 Films With Zero Oscar Nominations
This year’s Academy Award nominations offered a lot to be excited about. In addition to masterful arthouse films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár getting their justified praise, the Oscars turned their eyes towards international cinema with Best Picture nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front and Triangle of Sadness. Many first time performers received their first recognition, such as rising stars like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, as well as long-denied veterans like Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bill Nighy. However, this year also had its fair share of snubs, and some films were seemingly forgotten entirely.
'That '90s Show' Perfectly Reintroduces Legacy Characters
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.There is always a fear with comedy revivals that a show returning after being off the air for many years will fail to capture the same magic that it once had. Not only do times change and audiences’ tastes evolve, but it can be hard for showrunners to meet multiple generations of prospective viewers. On one hand, they have to satisfy returning fans who are excited to see their favorite characters on screen again; on the other hand, they must build in a new generation of viewers who may or may not have even watched the original. It’s a difficult balance to strike that not every reboot can pull off, but That ‘90s Show has successfully found a way to reintroduce its legacy characters.
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ Plays Into Revenge Schemes Like No Other Series
As a story about revenge, The Glory on Netflix offers familiar comforts. There’s intricate plotting and dramatic irony, plenty of violence. This is a Korean production, after all, whose film industry was practically founded on revenge, making for masterpieces like Lady Vengeance and I Saw the Devil. In the very first scene of The Glory, our lead Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) hits her nemesis Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) with the broad side of a staple gun and then holds the business end up to her bloody face, which erupts in cackling laughter. Already, it’s a pair of performances that recalls Choi Min-sik’s madness in Oldboy. So the question arises: how does a Korean revenge story in 2022 (with a second batch of episodes coming in March) stand out? At first glance, it doesn’t seem to, with a voice-over narration like Emily Thorne’s in the ABC show Revenge, and an aesthetic hybrid of the gritty My Name and the blunderous Remarriage & Desires, which drowned itself in its convolutions of high society. And yet, The Glory is written by industry legend Kim Eun-sook, who ensures that Dong-eun’s revenge is a new and terrifying beast.
Why Do We Keep Thinking Jared Leto Is a Movie Star?
Jared Leto is not a movie star. Granted, many would disagree with that sentiment, and this is just a subjective opinion from one writer. Plus, in the modern world of film, it’s hard to say if anyone beyond Leonardo DiCaprio or Sandra Bullock is a movie star. In an age where even Dwayne Johnson couldn’t get people to care about Black Adam and Brad Pitt’s face wasn’t enough to turn Babylon into a box office smash, it’s no surprise Jared Leto wouldn’t qualify as a movie star. But what’s really strange about Leto is how Hollywood keeps treating and hiring him like he’s a movie star or at least the star of a recently lucrative movie. At least Johnson and Pitt have each headlined features that have cracked $100+ million since 2020. Leto’s got no discernible box office draw to speak of, yet major studios keep handing him massive projects like Tron: Ares to headline.
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Explains Why Tigger Isn't in the Horror Film
Now that some beloved children's stories have entered the public domain, some filmmakers have taken advantage of the opportunity to give them a different and twisted take. Different from the duo we all grew to love, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet will now be murdering people for their next meal in the forthcoming slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While some of A.A. Milne's characters appear to be receiving sinister treatment, the director behind the film explained why the enthusiastic Tigger won't be joining the two anthropomorphic characters in a murder spree.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Featurette Explores How the Costumes Elevated the Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase 4 of the MCU near the end of last year, bringing viewers an action-packed and emotional journey in the Black Panther sequel. The movie saw Wakanda grieve the loss of T'Challa/Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman), especially through the lens of his sister, Shuri. In the aftermath of his death, Shuri soon found herself confronting a new foe: Namor and his underwater kingdom Talokan. Like its predecessor, Wakanda Forever is a visual feast, due in part to its expansive costume design. A new featurette gives viewers a deeper look at the designs created by Ruth E. Carter.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Promises Viewers a "Bonkers" Experience
Fans are eagerly waiting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick-start MCU Phase 5. In the upcoming feature, the tiniest of the Avengers is going to face off against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. The movie will give us a good look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and will set up the events leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In a new featurette, the cast and Marvel head, Kevin Feige, outline the experience the movie would be for fans.
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Travis Bennett & Sam Jay Talk 'You People,’ 'Dave' Season 3 and 'Saturday Night Live' Skits
In Kenya Barris’ upcoming Netflix film, You People, co-writer and star Jonah Hill plays Ezra Cohen, a successful businessman in search of love. It’s when he climbs into the wrong car, mistaking it for his Uber, that Ezra meets Amira (Lauren London). Despite their alarming first encounter, the two begin dating and eventually fall in love, and Ezra’s next move is to propose.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is taking it up a notch and raising the stakes going forward for its heroes. That begins with the introduction of its next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who is making his - sort of - debut in the franchise, after a cameo appearance two years ago.
Small Budgets, Huge Returns: Horror's Sleeper Hits
Horror movies don't always get the opportunity for big budgets that can allow them creative freedom with any gory and gruesome special effects they can think of. But do they even need a huge budget? For many years, horror movies have been made for what feels like next to nothing in comparison to other movie genres. Because of this stipulation, directors and creative assistants have had to get extra inventive when creating their monsters, jump scares, and special effects.
'How I Met Your Father' Co-Creators Tease Impact of Neil Patrick Harris' Guest Appearance
Barney Stinson is back! Actor Neil Patrick Harris reprised his fan-favorite How I Met Your Mother role in the Season 2 premiere of the Hilary Duff-led spinoff, How I Met Your Father. At the end of the episode, Sophie (Duff) was seen getting into a fender bender and the car she dinged belonged to Barney. In a recent interview with TV Line, show creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke about the inclusion of Harris in the series and how his presence will impact Sophie’s life.
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
The Top 10 'Best Picture' Oscar Winners of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb
Once a movie has won Best Picture at the Oscars, it's essentially achieved the highest honor a movie can get (at least as far as American award shows go). People love to talk about the Academy Awards more than other award shows. It might help that the Academy's an institution that's been doing the Awards for close to a century at this point, or maybe it being the last of the major award shows for any given year helps as well.
