IMPD Homicide detectives arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford for his alleged involvement in early morning homicide. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 1:00 am, IMPD Downtown District officers responded to 200 S. Illinois Street on a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male, lying near the roadway, with injuries consistent with a stab wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. Through various investigative techniques and witness cooperation, detectives were able to procure a description of a possible suspect. Additional information received led officers and investigators to believe the suspect was inside a nearby garage. IMPD Downtown district officers, along with IMPD’s K9 Unit, searched the parking garage and located Radford, who matched the suspect description. He was detained by officers without further incident. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will assist and determine the exact cause and manner of death. The MCCO will release the decedent’s name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made. The investigation continued and detectives arrested Radford for his alleged role in the homicide. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will make the finial charging decision. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at [email protected] **Media inquiries must be made to the IMPD Public Affairs Office** Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. Case IP230007973

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO