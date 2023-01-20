ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD Homicide detectives make arrest hours after early morning homicide investigation.

IMPD Homicide detectives arrested&nbsp;30-year-old&nbsp;Nicholas Radford&nbsp;for his alleged involvement in early morning homicide.&nbsp; &nbsp; On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 1:00 am, IMPD Downtown District officers responded to 200 S. Illinois Street on a report of a&nbsp;person down.&nbsp;Upon arrival, officers located an&nbsp;unresponsive&nbsp;adult male,&nbsp;lying near the roadway,&nbsp;with injuries consistent with a stab wound(s).&nbsp; Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.&nbsp; &nbsp; IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.&nbsp;Through various investigative techniques and witness cooperation, detectives were able to procure a description of a possible suspect.&nbsp;Additional information&nbsp;received&nbsp;led&nbsp;officers and&nbsp;investigators&nbsp;to believe the suspect&nbsp;was&nbsp;inside a nearby garage. &nbsp; IMPD Downtown district officers,&nbsp;along with&nbsp;IMPD&rsquo;s K9 Unit,&nbsp;searched the&nbsp;parking&nbsp;garage and located&nbsp;Radford, who matched&nbsp;the&nbsp;suspect&nbsp;description.&nbsp;He was detained by officers without further incident.&nbsp; &nbsp; The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner&rsquo;s Office (MCCO) will assist and determine the exact cause and manner of death. The MCCO will release the decedent&rsquo;s name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.&nbsp; &nbsp; The investigation continued and detectives arrested Radford for his alleged role in the homicide.&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; The Marion County Prosecutor&rsquo;s Office (MCPO) will make the finial charging decision. &nbsp; Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the &nbsp; IMPD &nbsp; Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at &nbsp; [email&#160;protected] &nbsp; &nbsp; **Media inquiries must be made to the IMPD Public Affairs Office**&nbsp; &nbsp; Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.&nbsp; Citizens can also download the mobile&nbsp;P3tips&nbsp;app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to&nbsp; www.CrimeTips.org &nbsp;to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.&nbsp; Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.&nbsp; &nbsp; Case IP230007973 &nbsp;
IMPD Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public's help in finding father and 3-month-old child in Non-Custodial Parental Abduction

INCIDENT TYPE: Non-custodial Parent Abduction INCIDENT LOCATION: 1300 block of W. 75th Ct. INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public&#39;s assistance in locating Lawrence Whitsitt and a 3-month-old child. Whitsitt and the child were last seen Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 1300 block of W. 75th Ct. Mr. Whitsitt is driving a 2012 Silver GMC Terrain with plate 116RMK and may be armed with a handgun. &nbsp; Mr. Whitsitt, who is the non-custodial parent, of the 3-month-old and is described as a black male, 5&rsquo;10&rdquo;, 144lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. &nbsp; A photo of Whitsitt, Silver GMC Terrain, and the child are attached. If located, please call&nbsp;911 immediately. &nbsp; If you have information, please&nbsp;contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).&nbsp;Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. &nbsp;Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; Case Number IP230008216 &nbsp;
