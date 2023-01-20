ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

Mystery surrounds Gina Lollobrigida’s assets

Gina Lollobrigida’s former husband has called for “an investigation” into the whereabouts of her assets. The Italian film star died last week at the age of 95 and Francisco Javier Rigau y Rafols – who married the actress by proxy in 2010, with Gina claiming he had wed an imposter without her knowledge – has alleged some of her wealth has disappeared.
KXLY

Disney's Splash Mountain fans are getting their hands on whatever souvenirs they can

Walt Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain ride is officially closed, but hardcore Disney fans are going to creative lengths to keep pieces of the attraction forever. Throngs of people crowded Orlando's Magic Kingdom theme park to witness the log flume-style attraction's final runnings on January 23, decked in all manner of Splash Mountain merchandise and ready to wait upwards of four hours for one last soggy ride.
ORLANDO, FL

