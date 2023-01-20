Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
KXLY
David Crosby dies, songwriting honors for Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift’s guitar and Damar Hamlin’s recovery | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. David Crosby, who was inducted twice into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died.
KXLY
Mystery surrounds Gina Lollobrigida’s assets
Gina Lollobrigida’s former husband has called for “an investigation” into the whereabouts of her assets. The Italian film star died last week at the age of 95 and Francisco Javier Rigau y Rafols – who married the actress by proxy in 2010, with Gina claiming he had wed an imposter without her knowledge – has alleged some of her wealth has disappeared.
KXLY
Doja Cat, a picture of 'Inferno,' was covered in paint and 30,000 crystals at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat wowed onlookers on Monday as she arrived at Schiaparelli's latest runway show in a dramatic head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The eye-catching outfit, which was custom-designed by the fashion house's creative director Daniel Roseberry, was brought to life by makeup artist Pat...
KXLY
Disney's Splash Mountain fans are getting their hands on whatever souvenirs they can
Walt Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain ride is officially closed, but hardcore Disney fans are going to creative lengths to keep pieces of the attraction forever. Throngs of people crowded Orlando's Magic Kingdom theme park to witness the log flume-style attraction's final runnings on January 23, decked in all manner of Splash Mountain merchandise and ready to wait upwards of four hours for one last soggy ride.
