Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis School Board spending $5M to repair, replace school roofs
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board will spend more than $5 million to repair and replace aging, leaky and damaged roofs at various school sites this year. The first phase of a three phase plan to address aging and leaky roofs is currently moving forward at Welsh High School, Lake Arthur High School, Lake Arthur Elementary School and Fenton Elementary School. The projects are expected to be completed by the summer.
Lacy Lavergne serves others during tax season
For Lacy Lavergne, 35, the experience of being a volunteer is eye-opening. “To volunteer is to understand the harsh realities of life,” she said. Compassion follows this understanding. “You develop empathy towards people who are less fortunate than you.”. She has volunteered with United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s...
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
PHOTO GALLERY: March for Life
Louisiana Right to Life, New Life Counseling and ABC Pregnancy Resource Center hosts the annual March for Life Sunday night in downtown Lake Charles. The march was held in celebration of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, in support of moms, and in the shared dedication that every unborn child deserves a birthday. The march began at Veterans Memorial Park, past the Lake Charles Civic Center and ended at the parish courthouse where candles were lit in support of Southwest Louisiana mothers and their babies. (Photos by Rick Hickman)
Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision
Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
Sylvia Gaspard Guillote Mangum
Sylvia Gaspard Guillotte Mangum passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Charles, La., on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sylvia and her twin sister, Nelvia, were born in Lake Charles, on June 22, 1940, to Raymond and Telice Gaspard. She was raised in a large family with thirteen siblings. She graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in 1959, and married Titus Guillotte in May 1966. She gave birth to Lloyd “Choppy,” Karen, and Titus Jr. “Kenny.” In her diverse career, she held positions at LaGrange Senior High School and Mr. D’s on the Bayou, but her greatest role was that of mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed nothing more than cooking for her family or playing a game of bourré with her girlfriends. Her grandchildren relished watching Game Show Network with her and discovering her knowledge, quick wit, and sauciness; and, nobody could make a pair of white tennis shoes so pristine or a sweatshirt smell so fresh and clean. She loved fiercely, never met a stranger, and was a loyal family member and friend to all.
William “David” McCoy
William David McCoy was born April 12, 1962, in Japan, to William Warren McCoy and Mary Katherine Lohmeyer. Following nine months of fighting and believing he could beat it, David peacefully succumbed to cancer on Jan. 22, 2023, in Lake Charles, La. After spending his first years in Japan, his...
1/24: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kentrell Anthony Williams, 18, 1818 Moss St. ESN12 — illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect. Bond: $7,000. Joe Bigelow, 58, 333 Mill St. No. 800...
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
Intracoastal Park to close for needed repairs
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Facility Management Department will close the playground at Intracoastal Park on Thursday, Jan. 26, for repairs. The playground will reopen the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. The boat launch will remain open. The park’s camping area is still closed for hurricane repairs. The park,...
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral of 5-year-old boy shot by cousin
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to cover funeral expenses for the family of a 5-year-old Jennings boy who was accidentally shot by his 6-year-old cousin Thursday after the children found an unattended gun in the home. The GoFundMe account has collected more than $4,620 from more...
Bell City woman charged in husband’s fatal shooting
A Bell City woman has been charged in the fatal Sunday night shooting of her husband. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the couple’s Gragg Road home at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to a possible homicide. Vincent said the caller...
Fading fast: Cowboys need sense of urgency
Since starting conference play with two impressive double-digit victories, the Cowboys have hit hard times. Five consecutive losses have them tied for last place in the Southland with three of their next four games on the road. How quickly things have turned. Three of the five losses have come on...
