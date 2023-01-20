Sylvia Gaspard Guillotte Mangum passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Charles, La., on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sylvia and her twin sister, Nelvia, were born in Lake Charles, on June 22, 1940, to Raymond and Telice Gaspard. She was raised in a large family with thirteen siblings. She graduated from LaGrange Senior High School in 1959, and married Titus Guillotte in May 1966. She gave birth to Lloyd “Choppy,” Karen, and Titus Jr. “Kenny.” In her diverse career, she held positions at LaGrange Senior High School and Mr. D’s on the Bayou, but her greatest role was that of mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed nothing more than cooking for her family or playing a game of bourré with her girlfriends. Her grandchildren relished watching Game Show Network with her and discovering her knowledge, quick wit, and sauciness; and, nobody could make a pair of white tennis shoes so pristine or a sweatshirt smell so fresh and clean. She loved fiercely, never met a stranger, and was a loyal family member and friend to all.

