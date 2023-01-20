Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ Plays Into Revenge Schemes Like No Other Series
As a story about revenge, The Glory on Netflix offers familiar comforts. There’s intricate plotting and dramatic irony, plenty of violence. This is a Korean production, after all, whose film industry was practically founded on revenge, making for masterpieces like Lady Vengeance and I Saw the Devil. In the very first scene of The Glory, our lead Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) hits her nemesis Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) with the broad side of a staple gun and then holds the business end up to her bloody face, which erupts in cackling laughter. Already, it’s a pair of performances that recalls Choi Min-sik’s madness in Oldboy. So the question arises: how does a Korean revenge story in 2022 (with a second batch of episodes coming in March) stand out? At first glance, it doesn’t seem to, with a voice-over narration like Emily Thorne’s in the ABC show Revenge, and an aesthetic hybrid of the gritty My Name and the blunderous Remarriage & Desires, which drowned itself in its convolutions of high society. And yet, The Glory is written by industry legend Kim Eun-sook, who ensures that Dong-eun’s revenge is a new and terrifying beast.
'Barbarian' Filmmakers Team Up for New Horror Thriller 'Weapons'
New Line Cinema has announced that they have acquired the screenplay for Weapons, the next project from the team behind 2022's award-winning horror thriller film Barbarian. With the acquisition, the project is set to be fast-tracked for a theatrical release with production expected to start later this year. Reports state...
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Returning for Season 12 at Adult Swim
When the world needed them the most, they returned. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation has ordered a 12th season of the classic animated show Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The returning series will come from the series' original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro. The 12th season will consist of five all-new episodes. The announcement comes just before the feature film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm arrives at HBO Max. The new film will premiere on HBO Max on February 8, 2023, and on Adult Swim on March 12, 2023, at midnight. No premiere date has yet been set for the long-awaited 12th season of the show.
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
‘Plane’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Gerard Butler Action Thriller?
The latest Gerard Butler action flick is already performing well in theaters. Here's what you need to know about 'Plane.'
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
'How I Met Your Father' Co-Creators Tease Impact of Neil Patrick Harris' Guest Appearance
Barney Stinson is back! Actor Neil Patrick Harris reprised his fan-favorite How I Met Your Mother role in the Season 2 premiere of the Hilary Duff-led spinoff, How I Met Your Father. At the end of the episode, Sophie (Duff) was seen getting into a fender bender and the car she dinged belonged to Barney. In a recent interview with TV Line, show creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke about the inclusion of Harris in the series and how his presence will impact Sophie’s life.
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Explains Why Tigger Isn't in the Horror Film
Now that some beloved children's stories have entered the public domain, some filmmakers have taken advantage of the opportunity to give them a different and twisted take. Different from the duo we all grew to love, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet will now be murdering people for their next meal in the forthcoming slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While some of A.A. Milne's characters appear to be receiving sinister treatment, the director behind the film explained why the enthusiastic Tigger won't be joining the two anthropomorphic characters in a murder spree.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
'Wolf Pack' Review: Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to TV for a Supernatural Drama That Lacks Fun and Focus
At the risk of making us all feel old, it is quite jarring to remember that it has now been more than two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered way back in 1997. It remains a beloved series that still has a legacy that has been tempered by, among other things, the way many of those who worked to bring it to life were treated on set. There is then something nice about seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar back on screen after all this time in Wolf Pack, where she also serves as an executive producer. Playing the intrepid and delightfully snarky arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is looking into mysterious goings-on surrounding a massive California fire that roused a dormant creature to torment a group of teens, Gellar is the undisputed best part of the entire experience. For those merely looking for another chance to see her in action, there may be just enough to win you over. However, in the first two episodes provided for review, it soon becomes clear that this series is not really about her. As a result, Wolf Pack is already proving to be far less entertaining and far more derivative than it could have been.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Promises Viewers a "Bonkers" Experience
Fans are eagerly waiting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick-start MCU Phase 5. In the upcoming feature, the tiniest of the Avengers is going to face off against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. The movie will give us a good look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and will set up the events leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In a new featurette, the cast and Marvel head, Kevin Feige, outline the experience the movie would be for fans.
Travis Bennett & Sam Jay Talk 'You People,’ 'Dave' Season 3 and 'Saturday Night Live' Skits
In Kenya Barris’ upcoming Netflix film, You People, co-writer and star Jonah Hill plays Ezra Cohen, a successful businessman in search of love. It’s when he climbs into the wrong car, mistaking it for his Uber, that Ezra meets Amira (Lauren London). Despite their alarming first encounter, the two begin dating and eventually fall in love, and Ezra’s next move is to propose.
’House of the Dragon’s Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud Board Boxing Drama ‘Giant’
Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud have joined sports drama Giant, Deadline has reported. The feature will be written and directed by Rowan Athale and is backed by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions as executive producers. Giant is based on the real-life story of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed. The movie will chronicle his rags-to-riches ascent to a world championship under the tutelage of his Irish-born boxing trainer Brendan Ingle. Massoud will play Hamed with Considine playing his coach.
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar' Sets Memorial Weekend Release Date
Open Road has set Gerard Butler’s action movie Kandahar for Memorial Day weekend. The feature is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script he co-wrote with Mitchell LaFortune. The movie reunites the actor and director duo who previously worked on features like Angel Has Fallen and Greenland. The...
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & the 'Theater Camp' Filmmakers on the Magic of Making a Movie with Best Friends
“You can't really make fun of something without it coming off as mean unless, deep down, you truly love it, and I think that really comes across.” That’s how Jimmy Tatro described Theater Camp during our Sundance 2023 interview, and that description is spot-on. Inspired by the short...
