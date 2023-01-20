Read full article on original website
Chip Toohey
4d ago
I really hate to say this and maybe there is a good reason for it. I guess the low water level is ok in the winter but I ride in the SC parts of Hartwell quite often and the water really looks bad. I grew up going to Lake Hartwell a lot and I’m 70+ years old and it’s never looked this way. And pardon my French but from what I have seen lately it looks like a mud hole. Heavy rains maybe??? I hope someone can offer a reason for what I see and yes, by the way, my glasses make my eyesight 20/20. Thanks for reading
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
For more than a century, the Conestee Dam has held back water from Lake Conestee.
WYFF4.com
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
WYFF4.com
Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
WYFF4.com
Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting
The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
WYFF4.com
New Greenville Zoo experience will put you face-to-face with giraffes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new experience at the Greenville Zoo will give visitors the opportunity to get face-to-face with nature. Tuesday morning, the zoo broke ground on the new Jim and Janice Cordes Giraffe Encounters. Visitors will be able to stand on a platform and, with the help of...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County Emergency Management checks on senior citizens through new program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Starting Monday, a new upstate program is giving older students someone to count on when they need it most. "I'm not currently married. I do not have any children. I don't have any immediate family members in the area," Kevin Whitney said. It's a fear that...
WYFF4.com
At least 17 people lose their homes and possessions in Abbeville apartment fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A fire at an Abbeville apartment complex is under investigation after 17 peoples' possessions and homes were destroyed. The fire broke out Monday at the Hickory Heights Apartments, and while everyone made it out alive, many wonder how they'll survive going forward. The fire broke out...
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
gsabusiness.com
Virginia-based beer, burger joint opens in Greenville’s West End
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint was born from the dream of two childhood best friends, Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin. When Ludwig and Sabin were growing up, they often talked about opening their own bar one day. Fast forward, Ludwig had spent 15 years operating a ski and...
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon days after a crash in Boiling Springs. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road on January 11th. The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old William Sigafoos, of Spartanburg. The crash […]
WYFF4.com
Milo’s Tea Company establishing its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Milo's Tea Company, a beverage company, announced plans on Tuesday to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Milo’s was founded in 1946 and...
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman dies when SUV loses control, hits dump truck then trees, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville woman died Wednesday morning in a crash in Pickens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. They said the 27-year-old woman was driving an SUV when she lost control and hit...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m. The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to...
WYFF4.com
'Vets Helping Vets' hopes to build new facility for veterans in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — 'Vets Helping Vets-Anderson' is hoping to build a new facility for veterans in Anderson County. "We help veterans any way we can in Anderson County," said Ronnie Roper, a veteran and member of the organization. "We build handicap ramps, handrails, we maintain about 30 lawns during the summertime, we clean them up at the end of the summer before winter comes as far as leaves so the lawn is looking nice during wintertime."
Comments / 2