Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.There is always a fear with comedy revivals that a show returning after being off the air for many years will fail to capture the same magic that it once had. Not only do times change and audiences’ tastes evolve, but it can be hard for showrunners to meet multiple generations of prospective viewers. On one hand, they have to satisfy returning fans who are excited to see their favorite characters on screen again; on the other hand, they must build in a new generation of viewers who may or may not have even watched the original. It’s a difficult balance to strike that not every reboot can pull off, but That ‘90s Show has successfully found a way to reintroduce its legacy characters.

