Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Featurette Explores How the Costumes Elevated the Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase 4 of the MCU near the end of last year, bringing viewers an action-packed and emotional journey in the Black Panther sequel. The movie saw Wakanda grieve the loss of T'Challa/Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman), especially through the lens of his sister, Shuri. In the aftermath of his death, Shuri soon found herself confronting a new foe: Namor and his underwater kingdom Talokan. Like its predecessor, Wakanda Forever is a visual feast, due in part to its expansive costume design. A new featurette gives viewers a deeper look at the designs created by Ruth E. Carter.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Collider
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Promises Viewers a "Bonkers" Experience
Fans are eagerly waiting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick-start MCU Phase 5. In the upcoming feature, the tiniest of the Avengers is going to face off against the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. The movie will give us a good look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and will set up the events leading up to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In a new featurette, the cast and Marvel head, Kevin Feige, outline the experience the movie would be for fans.
Collider
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & the 'Theater Camp' Filmmakers on the Magic of Making a Movie with Best Friends
“You can't really make fun of something without it coming off as mean unless, deep down, you truly love it, and I think that really comes across.” That’s how Jimmy Tatro described Theater Camp during our Sundance 2023 interview, and that description is spot-on. Inspired by the short...
Collider
Why Do We Keep Thinking Jared Leto Is a Movie Star?
Jared Leto is not a movie star. Granted, many would disagree with that sentiment, and this is just a subjective opinion from one writer. Plus, in the modern world of film, it’s hard to say if anyone beyond Leonardo DiCaprio or Sandra Bullock is a movie star. In an age where even Dwayne Johnson couldn’t get people to care about Black Adam and Brad Pitt’s face wasn’t enough to turn Babylon into a box office smash, it’s no surprise Jared Leto wouldn’t qualify as a movie star. But what’s really strange about Leto is how Hollywood keeps treating and hiring him like he’s a movie star or at least the star of a recently lucrative movie. At least Johnson and Pitt have each headlined features that have cracked $100+ million since 2020. Leto’s got no discernible box office draw to speak of, yet major studios keep handing him massive projects like Tron: Ares to headline.
Collider
'Barbarian' Filmmakers Team Up for New Horror Thriller 'Weapons'
New Line Cinema has announced that they have acquired the screenplay for Weapons, the next project from the team behind 2022's award-winning horror thriller film Barbarian. With the acquisition, the project is set to be fast-tracked for a theatrical release with production expected to start later this year. Reports state...
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is taking it up a notch and raising the stakes going forward for its heroes. That begins with the introduction of its next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who is making his - sort of - debut in the franchise, after a cameo appearance two years ago.
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Explains Why Tigger Isn't in the Horror Film
Now that some beloved children's stories have entered the public domain, some filmmakers have taken advantage of the opportunity to give them a different and twisted take. Different from the duo we all grew to love, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet will now be murdering people for their next meal in the forthcoming slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While some of A.A. Milne's characters appear to be receiving sinister treatment, the director behind the film explained why the enthusiastic Tigger won't be joining the two anthropomorphic characters in a murder spree.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Teaser Shows Mia Goth in a Visually Insane Cloning Nightmare
Mia Goth and horror have become Hollywood’s new match made in demented heaven. The actress scared audiences last year with her A24 horror hits X and Pearl. However, her latest film Infinity Pool looks to be her darkest role to date. The Brandon Cronenberg-directed body horror thriller releases in theaters this Friday. The marketing thus far has focused on Cronenberg’s frighteningly surreal visuals and Goth’s descent into gleeful madness. To build even more anticipation for the release, the latest teaser for Infinity Pool expands upon those scary aspects.
Collider
'How I Met Your Father' Co-Creators Tease Impact of Neil Patrick Harris' Guest Appearance
Barney Stinson is back! Actor Neil Patrick Harris reprised his fan-favorite How I Met Your Mother role in the Season 2 premiere of the Hilary Duff-led spinoff, How I Met Your Father. At the end of the episode, Sophie (Duff) was seen getting into a fender bender and the car she dinged belonged to Barney. In a recent interview with TV Line, show creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger spoke about the inclusion of Harris in the series and how his presence will impact Sophie’s life.
Collider
The Top 10 'Best Picture' Oscar Winners of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb
Once a movie has won Best Picture at the Oscars, it's essentially achieved the highest honor a movie can get (at least as far as American award shows go). People love to talk about the Academy Awards more than other award shows. It might help that the Academy's an institution that's been doing the Awards for close to a century at this point, or maybe it being the last of the major award shows for any given year helps as well.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Perfectly Reintroduces Legacy Characters
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.There is always a fear with comedy revivals that a show returning after being off the air for many years will fail to capture the same magic that it once had. Not only do times change and audiences’ tastes evolve, but it can be hard for showrunners to meet multiple generations of prospective viewers. On one hand, they have to satisfy returning fans who are excited to see their favorite characters on screen again; on the other hand, they must build in a new generation of viewers who may or may not have even watched the original. It’s a difficult balance to strike that not every reboot can pull off, but That ‘90s Show has successfully found a way to reintroduce its legacy characters.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Collider
Michael B. Jordan Channels His Inner Creed in New 'SNL' Promo
Creed III star Michael B. Jordan is heading to Studio 8H this weekend for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. As this week's show heads into table reads and rehearsals, a promo for Jordan's appearance has been released. Unfortunately for SNL cast member Michael Longfellow, Jordan is still in Adonis Creed mode, and he certainly knows how to make an impact. The Creed movies may give audiences high stakes boxing matches, but SNL is bringing the real match of the year: Michael versus Michael.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Best Picture
Let the hype begin. The nominations for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, and it looks like a straight shootout between a multiverse-traversing launderette owner, and two warring former best friends with a miniature donkey for who takes home the Oscar.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
Collider
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
