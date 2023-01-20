Nuggets Journal: Tim Connelly, Denver’s former team president, on watching Nikola Jokic and his old franchise: “I root for them like crazy”

Kiz: Yeah, but Sean Payton only won the Super Bowl once with Drew Brees as his quarterback in New Orleans. If that’s your best argument against hiring Payton to rescue the Broncos, would you like some cheese with that whine? Payton has been my No. 1 candidate from the start. But we all know his compensation, in terms of both draft picks conveyed to New Orleans and salary demands, could quash the deal. So as we enter the final round of interviews, does Denver have a legit alternative to hiring Payton?

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO