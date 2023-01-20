ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Letter: A legacy of healing, indeed

“A legacy of healing” to describe the recent death of Dr. Richard Steadman genuinely characterized his compassion and contributions to the treatment of sports medicine injuries, especially involving the knee. I have been fortunate to have experienced Dr. Steadman’s affable and kind manner as a Hawkins Shoulder Fellow at The Steadman Hawkins Clinic (1991-92). His approach to his patients’ care was aspirational to all who were witnesses to that care.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letting flavors shine at Gessner in West Vail

Gessner Grand Hyatt Vail 1300 Westhaven Drive http://www.grandhyattvail.com 970-476-1234 Price: $9-$25 appetizers; $34-$65 entrees Ambiance: Inviting, relaxed Colorado fine dining Signature Dish: Filet with aligot potato; braised short rib Hours: Breakfast buffet with made-to-order eggs or a la carte items, 7-11 a.m. daily; dinner: 5:30-9 p.m. Free valet parking. Simple,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Howard: This is our moment to shine

Here we are at the end of January. The holidays absolutely flew by, and I hope you all got a chance to enjoy the season with us. I also hope you got out on the hill to enjoy an incredibly snowy January! Our January powder days have been some of the best ever.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Rick Spitzer has captured remarkable wildlife images in Eagle County and across the globe by being patient

Regular Vail Daily readers have surely seen Rick Spitzer’s nature photography. But getting those images has taken a lifetime of passion. Spitzer’s life watching nature began in his hometown of Greeley, where the family would often pack a picnic and drive to Rocky Mountain National Park or other parts of the state’s Eastern Slope mountains.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, but no thanks

To my Eagle County Planning Commission and county commissioners, who approved Vail Health’s Edwards Community Health Campus, with virtually no conditions (who needs those minor inconveniences like setbacks, height and maximum square footage restrictions, this is progress!). To my fellow county residents who claimed at the county meetings that...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

COMING ATTRACTIONS

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting a noon in Vail. Oakley Community Days is Oakley’s annual event to kick off the start of a highly anticipated snow season. Activities include: BBQ and community event with Chill Foundation, athlete appearances, mini golf, demos, party at Chasing Rabbits and more. Vail...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Teacher’s union in Eagle County sends educators to Colorado Capitol to advocate for better school funding

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Eagle County Education Association is joining forces with other Western Slope and rural school districts to send around 75 educators to the Colorado Capitol in Denver. This group — representing 12 education association units — is heading down to meet with legislators and advocate for a better school finance model.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon reports steady use of electric bike programs

The town of Avon launched two new electric bike programs last year to encourage sustainable transportation and recent reports show that both the regional Shift Bike share program and town-wide rebate program are steadily gaining traction in the community. The Shift Bike share program offers monthly and annual passes to...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors

During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Christian High School presents ‘The Mitzvah Project’

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Vail Christian High School is presenting “The Mitzvah Project,” a national theatrical-educational program. This program includes a one-act performance called The Mitzvah, a presentation and time for a Q&A session ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is on Friday, Jan. 27. The Mitzvah explores the nature of prejudice through the interconnected lives of a Polish-Jewish Auschwitz survivor and a half-Jewish Wehrmacht officer who cross paths during the darkest days of the Holocaust.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Globally inspired cuisine at Grouse Mountain Grill

Grouse Mountain Grill has long been a staple on Beaver Creek’s dining scene. Perched slopeside with a gorgeous view, owner-operators Dan and Doris Schoenfelder remain committed to threading the needle between easy comfort and upscale service. And though Grouse is known for several signature dishes, they’ve brought in a new chef with two-star Michelin restaurant experience — and it shows.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy