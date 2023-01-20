Read full article on original website
Vail Daily
Letter: A legacy of healing, indeed
“A legacy of healing” to describe the recent death of Dr. Richard Steadman genuinely characterized his compassion and contributions to the treatment of sports medicine injuries, especially involving the knee. I have been fortunate to have experienced Dr. Steadman’s affable and kind manner as a Hawkins Shoulder Fellow at The Steadman Hawkins Clinic (1991-92). His approach to his patients’ care was aspirational to all who were witnesses to that care.
Film screening, discussion on skiing and mental health in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
What: ‘The Mountain in My Mind’ film screening. After the Padillas lost their 15-year-old son to suicide, the family made it their mission to help ensure that Jack Padilla’s memory was not forgotten, and they try to save some lives along the way. One way Jack’s older...
Letting flavors shine at Gessner in West Vail
Gessner Grand Hyatt Vail 1300 Westhaven Drive http://www.grandhyattvail.com 970-476-1234 Price: $9-$25 appetizers; $34-$65 entrees Ambiance: Inviting, relaxed Colorado fine dining Signature Dish: Filet with aligot potato; braised short rib Hours: Breakfast buffet with made-to-order eggs or a la carte items, 7-11 a.m. daily; dinner: 5:30-9 p.m. Free valet parking. Simple,...
Vail Daily
Howard: This is our moment to shine
Here we are at the end of January. The holidays absolutely flew by, and I hope you all got a chance to enjoy the season with us. I also hope you got out on the hill to enjoy an incredibly snowy January! Our January powder days have been some of the best ever.
Rick Spitzer has captured remarkable wildlife images in Eagle County and across the globe by being patient
Regular Vail Daily readers have surely seen Rick Spitzer’s nature photography. But getting those images has taken a lifetime of passion. Spitzer’s life watching nature began in his hometown of Greeley, where the family would often pack a picnic and drive to Rocky Mountain National Park or other parts of the state’s Eastern Slope mountains.
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, pioneering orthopedic surgeon and founder of The Steadman Clinic, dies at 85
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, the renowned innovator and mentor in the field of orthopedic sports medicine who founded The Steadman Clinic, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning at his home in Vail. He was 85. Steadman was internationally known for the development of several advanced surgical procedures for...
Vail Daily
US Soccer on a roll after the World Cup? Vail Symposium talk examines game’s domestic growth
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter ended in what many have argued is the greatest World Cup final in history: a head-to-head battle between the legendary Lionel Messi of Argentina and next-generation star Kylian Mbappé of France decided by a nail-biting round of penalty kicks. It was...
Beaver Creek Resort to welcome celebrity and guest chefs for Winter Culinary Weekend
Beaver Creek Resort is honored to welcome award-winning chefs to the resort for Winter Culinary Weekend, Feb. 2 – 5, 2023. Alongside resident chefs with incredible talent, seven chefs will travel to Beaver Creek for this extraordinary weekend of elevated culinary experiences. The guest chefs have numerous James Beard...
Time Machine: 30 years ago, Vail-based lawn chair demo team performs at Clinton inauguration
Hailing from Vail, the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team performed at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1993. In a piece titled “Hollywood meets Woodstock,” Newsweek magazine described the Clinton Inaugural as “the largest and most elaborate Inauguration of modern times.”
Letter: Thanks, but no thanks
To my Eagle County Planning Commission and county commissioners, who approved Vail Health’s Edwards Community Health Campus, with virtually no conditions (who needs those minor inconveniences like setbacks, height and maximum square footage restrictions, this is progress!). To my fellow county residents who claimed at the county meetings that...
COMING ATTRACTIONS
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting a noon in Vail. Oakley Community Days is Oakley’s annual event to kick off the start of a highly anticipated snow season. Activities include: BBQ and community event with Chill Foundation, athlete appearances, mini golf, demos, party at Chasing Rabbits and more. Vail...
Teacher’s union in Eagle County sends educators to Colorado Capitol to advocate for better school funding
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Eagle County Education Association is joining forces with other Western Slope and rural school districts to send around 75 educators to the Colorado Capitol in Denver. This group — representing 12 education association units — is heading down to meet with legislators and advocate for a better school finance model.
Avon reports steady use of electric bike programs
The town of Avon launched two new electric bike programs last year to encourage sustainable transportation and recent reports show that both the regional Shift Bike share program and town-wide rebate program are steadily gaining traction in the community. The Shift Bike share program offers monthly and annual passes to...
How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors
During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
Vail Christian High School presents ‘The Mitzvah Project’
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Vail Christian High School is presenting “The Mitzvah Project,” a national theatrical-educational program. This program includes a one-act performance called The Mitzvah, a presentation and time for a Q&A session ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is on Friday, Jan. 27. The Mitzvah explores the nature of prejudice through the interconnected lives of a Polish-Jewish Auschwitz survivor and a half-Jewish Wehrmacht officer who cross paths during the darkest days of the Holocaust.
Globally inspired cuisine at Grouse Mountain Grill
Grouse Mountain Grill has long been a staple on Beaver Creek’s dining scene. Perched slopeside with a gorgeous view, owner-operators Dan and Doris Schoenfelder remain committed to threading the needle between easy comfort and upscale service. And though Grouse is known for several signature dishes, they’ve brought in a new chef with two-star Michelin restaurant experience — and it shows.
Interpreti Veneziani brings Baroque tradition to Beaver Creek
Italy’s finest chamber orchestra has only booked two performances in the United States, and Beaver Creek is one of them. Interpreti Veneziani hails from Venice, the same home as one of the most important composers of the Baroque tradition, Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). As soon as Interpreti Veneziani debuted in...
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
Minturn Cemetery District vows to fix a fence which has proven deadly to wildlife
Locals are voicing their displeasure with a fence that has proven deadly to three different species of ungulates in Minturn. John Sheehan, president of the Minturn Cemetery District board of directors, says the district will make adjustments to the deadly part of the fence, which was erected in an effort to protect the Minturn Cemetery from vandalism.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife pushes for full winter closure on Haymaker Trail
Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail, but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee. The committee...
Vail Daily
