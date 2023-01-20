Read full article on original website
December 2022 jobs report: Hiring up and more Virginians looking for employment
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the number of employed Virginians rose by 4,485 to 4,228, 407 in December 2022. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia’s labor force increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. From one year ago this month, nearly 90,000 more Virginians are working, and more Virginians began looking for work in December 2022. Yet, the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate for December increased 0.2 percentage points to 3.0, and remains below the United States’ rate of 3.5 percent.
Virginia named among worst in nation for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use
Virginia is listed is among states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mostly failing grades on this year’s report but does receive a thumbs up...
Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
UVA makes plan for biotech institute with $100 million gift
The Paul and Diane Manning Institute at UVA will be at the forefront of next-generation medicine. The institute will accelerate the development of revolutionary cellular, gene therapies, nanotechnology and targeted drug delivery. It will also ensure that Virginians can stay in the Commonwealth for complex health care. Funding is provided...
Terminally ill woman pleads with legislature to let patients choose to end lives
A Falls Church woman with terminal pancreatic cancer is urging Virginia lawmakers to pass medical aid-in-dying legislation. If they fail to pass it, she said she would have to move to Washington, D.C. to use its medical aid-in-dying law. Similar to medical aid-in-dying laws in Washington, D.C. and 10 states,...
Coalition disappointed House put Big Pharma interests over health of Virginians
Four members of the Virginia House Commerce and Energy subcommittee voted against a bill to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board which would have set reasonable cost caps on prescription drugs. Delegates Kathy Byron (R-Lynchburg), Israel O’Quinn (R-Bristol), Michael Webert (R-Culpeper), and Joseph McNamara (R-Salem) chose pharmaceutical companies’ profits over...
Where’s my refund? Virginians should file electronically, request refunds by direct deposit
Virginia Tax is announcing that tax filing season in Virginia is now under way. Taxpayers are now able to file their individual income tax returns. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said tax commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We also recommend that you request your refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”
Startup Shenandoah Valley accepting applications for businesses looking to accelerate growth
A new session of Startup Shenandoah Valley, an accelerator program for scalable businesses, is set to begin on March 6. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is accepting applications for businesses ready for rapid development to take part in the program. “The S2V program is about connecting businesses that are ready...
‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections
The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show...
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
Steps to take for individuals and organizations to keep information safe
The Virginia Information Technologies Agency and Office of Data Governance and Analytics are encouraging people and organizations in the Commonwealth to use Data Privacy Week, which runs through Jan. 28, as an opportunity to learn about online privacy and take the steps needed to keep their information safe. “Cybersecurity is...
