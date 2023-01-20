ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

December 2022 jobs report: Hiring up and more Virginians looking for employment

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the number of employed Virginians rose by 4,485 to 4,228, 407 in December 2022. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia’s labor force increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. From one year ago this month, nearly 90,000 more Virginians are working, and more Virginians began looking for work in December 2022. Yet, the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate for December increased 0.2 percentage points to 3.0, and remains below the United States’ rate of 3.5 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA makes plan for biotech institute with $100 million gift

The Paul and Diane Manning Institute at UVA will be at the forefront of next-generation medicine. The institute will accelerate the development of revolutionary cellular, gene therapies, nanotechnology and targeted drug delivery. It will also ensure that Virginians can stay in the Commonwealth for complex health care. Funding is provided...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Coalition disappointed House put Big Pharma interests over health of Virginians

Four members of the Virginia House Commerce and Energy subcommittee voted against a bill to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board which would have set reasonable cost caps on prescription drugs. Delegates Kathy Byron (R-Lynchburg), Israel O’Quinn (R-Bristol), Michael Webert (R-Culpeper), and Joseph McNamara (R-Salem) chose pharmaceutical companies’ profits over...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Startup Shenandoah Valley accepting applications for businesses looking to accelerate growth

A new session of Startup Shenandoah Valley, an accelerator program for scalable businesses, is set to begin on March 6. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is accepting applications for businesses ready for rapid development to take part in the program. “The S2V program is about connecting businesses that are ready...
Augusta Free Press

Steps to take for individuals and organizations to keep information safe

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency and Office of Data Governance and Analytics are encouraging people and organizations in the Commonwealth to use Data Privacy Week, which runs through Jan. 28, as an opportunity to learn about online privacy and take the steps needed to keep their information safe. “Cybersecurity is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy