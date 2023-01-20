ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

floridapolitics.com

Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Too little, too late: 50 Plus 1 Sports announces partnership with Stifel Investments for no-city-obligation Rays stadium

Questions still remain about the group's pie-in-the-sky proposal. One of four development teams vying for the 86-acre Tropicana Field site project near downtown St. Petersburg — 50 Plus 1 Sports — is partnering with Stifel Investments to finance a $1.3 billion stadium without using taxpayer money. The announcement...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Matt Herndon promoted at RSA Consulting

He is now Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs. Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting has promoted Matt Herndon to Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs. The firm said the promotion recognizes Herndon’s leadership, particularly within the affordable housing, early learning and economic development sectors, where he manages...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida man and woman charged with vandalizing anti-abortion health facilities

The vandalism allegedly occurred after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week accusing a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Two Florida men among Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

The charge is a serious felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. Four members of the Oath Keepers — two from Southwest Florida — were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

