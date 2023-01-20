Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
The fourth richest man in FloridaLuay RahilFlorida State
Related
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
floridapolitics.com
Too little, too late: 50 Plus 1 Sports announces partnership with Stifel Investments for no-city-obligation Rays stadium
Questions still remain about the group's pie-in-the-sky proposal. One of four development teams vying for the 86-acre Tropicana Field site project near downtown St. Petersburg — 50 Plus 1 Sports — is partnering with Stifel Investments to finance a $1.3 billion stadium without using taxpayer money. The announcement...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Matt Herndon promoted at RSA Consulting
He is now Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs. Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting has promoted Matt Herndon to Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs. The firm said the promotion recognizes Herndon’s leadership, particularly within the affordable housing, early learning and economic development sectors, where he manages...
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
floridapolitics.com
Florida man and woman charged with vandalizing anti-abortion health facilities
The vandalism allegedly occurred after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week accusing a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman of...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
floridapolitics.com
Two Florida men among Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
The charge is a serious felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. Four members of the Oath Keepers — two from Southwest Florida — were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Pinellas deputy fired after being 'weird,' 'creepy' toward female coworker
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job after he continually acted "weird" and "creepy" toward a new female coworker, inappropriately touched her and then lied about his conduct, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Timothy Lafave, 48, was fired for violating the...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
New Moffitt Cancer Center campus to bring more than just a hospital in Pasco
Speros will be built on 775 acres off Ridge Road in Land O’Lakes and will eventually have 140 buildings that will include housing, hotel space, veterans facilities, and academic training space.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Comments / 0