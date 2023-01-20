ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square

Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels

The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities

Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros now open in Georgetown

Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Georgetown Jan. 20. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location Jan. 20 at 1309 W. University Ave., Georgetown. The drive-thru coffee spot offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks; teas; smoothies; sodas; and energy drinks. The business is open Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander City Council parks any changes to carport ordinance

Robin Griffin, Leander Executive Director of Development Services, talked to the City Council about having a third-party study of carport regulations. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Leander officials took a look at the city’s carport regulations, and after discussing with council members, they decided no changes are coming—for now. Executive...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

