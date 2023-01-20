Read full article on original website
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Pflugerville & Hutto
Top Notch Hamburgers is coming to Hutto in 2023. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the new restaurants. Pflugerville:. Bars & Grills. 19109 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. 512-956-5354.
San Marcos record, apothecary shops relocate to combined location
Alchemy Records and Atypical Apothecary sign. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Alchemy Records and Atypical Apothecary relocated to 145 S. LBJ Drive in San Marcos. The two businesses officially opened Jan. 1 but held their grand opening Jan. 21. Alchemy Records owner Walter Thorington's shop was previously located at Red Bud...
3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square
Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels
The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities
Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
Georgetown fusion restaurant Wasabi to open in a second location in 2023
The Yummy Yummy roll is $12.75. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Amber and Aaron Hsieh, the owners of Chinese and Japanese fusion restaurant Wasabi, said they hope to grow their Georgetown restaurant into a chain. In 2023, the brother and sister pair from Taiwan plan to open a second location. “For the...
Dutch Bros now open in Georgetown
Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Georgetown Jan. 20. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location Jan. 20 at 1309 W. University Ave., Georgetown. The drive-thru coffee spot offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks; teas; smoothies; sodas; and energy drinks. The business is open Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
Leander City Council parks any changes to carport ordinance
Robin Griffin, Leander Executive Director of Development Services, talked to the City Council about having a third-party study of carport regulations. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Leander officials took a look at the city’s carport regulations, and after discussing with council members, they decided no changes are coming—for now. Executive...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
Construction contract for Waterloo Greenway's second phase approved
Construction on The Confluence is slated to begin spring 2023 (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Austin residents can expect the second phase of Waterloo Greenway—a three-phase project that will connect 35 acres of green space along Waller Creek in downtown Austin—to break ground in spring 2023. Waller Creek Local...
Apparel store Lululemon now open at Austin's Barton Creek Square
Athletic apparel store Lululemon opened at Barton Creek Square Dec. 7. (Courtesy Lululemon) Lululemon, an apparel and yoga-inspired athletic store, opened Dec. 7 at Barton Creek Square Mall. The store sells an assortment of women's leggings, dresses, sweatshirts and workout gear; men's joggers, pants, polo shirts and workout gear; tennis...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
Mackenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, to host open house Jan. 25
MacKenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, will host a public open house at her field office on Anderson Mill Road on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to hear public concerns and allow Family Eldercare to answer questions about Pecan Gardens, previously known as the Candlewood Suites hotel. (Courtesy Patricia Gutierrez/Council Member Kelly's office)
Affordable cosmetic store MIss A now open in Barton Creek Square
A new Miss A cosmetics store opened in Barton Creek Square on Nov. 2. (Courtesy Miss A) Affordable cosmetics and jewelry shop Miss A opened at Barton Creek Square on Nov. 2. The retailer is known for its selection of makeup products $1 and under. All products are cruelty free and made with Food and Drug Administration-approved ingredients.
Local jewelry business at Domain Northside to participate in Le Garage Sale
Limbo Jewelry at the Domain Northside, which carries locally made jewelry and gifts, will participate in the Le Garage Sale at the Palmer Events Center in Austin on Jan. 21-22. (Courtesy Kendra Dupree/Limbo Jewelry) Locally owned store Limbo Jewelry will participate in Le Garage Sale on the weekend from Jan....
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
Spuntino, Chick & Biscuit exit Grapevine’s European-style food hall Harvest Hall
Chick & Biscuit is a southern food concept from Grapevine's Mason & Dixie. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Spuntino and Chick & Biscuit closed their Harvest Hall locations Jan. 22. The restaurants were announced as vendors in the food hall in January 2020. A concept from Colleyville’s Loveria Caffe, Spuntino offered scratch-made...
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Round Rock
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opened in Round Rock on Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new dining and drink options opened in Round Rock in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 130 Sundance Parkway, Ste. 100,...
