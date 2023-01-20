Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Judaic-based experience allure of Jewish camps
Not long ago, many summer camps posted deadlines for registration. Procrastinators were still awarded with a spot for their son or daughter, up until the last day to register. Those days are long gone, at least for some Jewish camps. “We don’t have a hard deadline, but - and this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jason Mesches to headline JNF’s Tu b’Shevat concert
Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter will return to a fully in-person event format to celebrate Tu b’Shevat with its free “Tu b’Shevat Family Concert” featuring performer Jason Mesches Feb. 5 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Returning to a fully in-person event...
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Friends who died in NY plane crash remembered as pillars of local Jewish community
"The process has just begun and they're irreplaceable, and it's hard because we know that," said Rabbi Nissim Abrin of the Bais Avrohom community.
Police: Uber driver carjacked by passenger with gun
An Uber driver told city police she was carjacked by a man with a gun.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gideon Shai Greenberg
Gideon Shai Greenberg became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Gideon is the son of Robyn and Eric Greenberg of Solon and the brother of Hunter. He is the grandson of Jan and Joel Greenberg of Lyndhurst, and Karen and Curt Posner of Toledo. Gideon attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys football, swimming, trumpet and hanging out with his buddies.
Cleveland Jewish News
Isaac David Luzar
Isaac David Luzar will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, Jan. 28, at Park Synagogue. Isaac is the son of Amy and Evan Luzar of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Lincoln and Emmett. He is the grandson of Cory Luzar and Alice Wyman, and of blessed memory, Raymond Luzar and Lester Wyman. Isaac attends Shaker Middle School. He loves baseball, hockey, percussion, acting and voice. For his mitzvah project, Isaac is spending quality time with elderly friends and relatives, and plans to volunteer with Youth Challenge.
cleveland19.com
Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Griffin to speak at City Club Jan. 25
The City Club of Cleveland will host “Remarks from Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at 850 Euclid Ave. Griffin will speak on his plans for 2023 and what is to be expected from the Cleveland City Council. Cost is $25 for...
61-year-old man shot, killed on Cleveland's East Side
A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in Cleveland's Central neighborhood Monday night. No arrests have been made.
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
‘He was saying goodbye’: Local victims in New York plane crash identified
A small plane flying from New York to the Cuyahoga County Airport went down Thursday night, killing the pilot and the passenger.
People
Father of 7 Sent Wife a Message Before He and Pilot Died in N.Y. Plane Crash: 'I Love You and the Kids'
Two men, who were members of Cleveland's Orthodox Jewish community, died after their plane crashed in a rural area of New York, according to authorities. The bodies of Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub were found near their plane that crashed in Westchester County, a New York City suburb, on Thursday, WABC-TV reported.
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
Cleveland Jewish News
Felice closed in Larchmere, Salt+ owners working on two new concepts
Jessica Parkinson and Jill Vedaa, owners of Salt+ in Lakewood, have taken over the Felice Urban Cafe space at 12502 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland. The original restaurant closed for business after 14 years on Dec. 23, but announced before the closure that Parkinson and Vedaa were going to take over the restaurant, saying on its website that the pair are “sure to bring their excellence and class to Felice. As an added bonus, you will continue to see many familiar faces.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli expert discusses security during training seminar
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and JFC Security, LLC hosted The Security Trustee training seminar Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 for synagogue leadership, schools, agencies, ushers and greeters, security officers and area law enforcement. Jimmy L., with 36 years of security experience with the state of Israel, led the five...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
