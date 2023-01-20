ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Judaic-based experience allure of Jewish camps

Not long ago, many summer camps posted deadlines for registration. Procrastinators were still awarded with a spot for their son or daughter, up until the last day to register. Those days are long gone, at least for some Jewish camps. “We don’t have a hard deadline, but - and this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Jason Mesches to headline JNF’s Tu b’Shevat concert

Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter will return to a fully in-person event format to celebrate Tu b’Shevat with its free “Tu b’Shevat Family Concert” featuring performer Jason Mesches Feb. 5 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Returning to a fully in-person event...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gideon Shai Greenberg

Gideon Shai Greenberg became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Gideon is the son of Robyn and Eric Greenberg of Solon and the brother of Hunter. He is the grandson of Jan and Joel Greenberg of Lyndhurst, and Karen and Curt Posner of Toledo. Gideon attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys football, swimming, trumpet and hanging out with his buddies.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Isaac David Luzar

Isaac David Luzar will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, Jan. 28, at Park Synagogue. Isaac is the son of Amy and Evan Luzar of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Lincoln and Emmett. He is the grandson of Cory Luzar and Alice Wyman, and of blessed memory, Raymond Luzar and Lester Wyman. Isaac attends Shaker Middle School. He loves baseball, hockey, percussion, acting and voice. For his mitzvah project, Isaac is spending quality time with elderly friends and relatives, and plans to volunteer with Youth Challenge.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Griffin to speak at City Club Jan. 25

The City Club of Cleveland will host “Remarks from Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at 850 Euclid Ave. Griffin will speak on his plans for 2023 and what is to be expected from the Cleveland City Council. Cost is $25 for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Felice closed in Larchmere, Salt+ owners working on two new concepts

Jessica Parkinson and Jill Vedaa, owners of Salt+ in Lakewood, have taken over the Felice Urban Cafe space at 12502 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland. The original restaurant closed for business after 14 years on Dec. 23, but announced before the closure that Parkinson and Vedaa were going to take over the restaurant, saying on its website that the pair are “sure to bring their excellence and class to Felice. As an added bonus, you will continue to see many familiar faces.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli expert discusses security during training seminar

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and JFC Security, LLC hosted The Security Trustee training seminar Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 for synagogue leadership, schools, agencies, ushers and greeters, security officers and area law enforcement. Jimmy L., with 36 years of security experience with the state of Israel, led the five...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
CLEVELAND, OH

