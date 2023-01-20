Read full article on original website
Linda Ray Phillips
Linda Ray Phillips, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at the Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services are pending and will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bland Cemetery in Orange. Born in Orange,...
William T. “Bill” Hughes
William T. “Bill” Hughes, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Scott McIntosh. Visitation will take place prior...
2 SFA student-athletes, including former Cy Ranch baseball player, killed in East Texas crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a deadly crash in East Texas last week. The school said Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. According to SFA head football coach Colby Carthel, the crash involved an 18-wheeler.
Lamar State College-Port Arthur develops athletic talent for next career move
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There's not much sparkle or glamour in junior college athletics compared to division one program. However one thing you will find is hard work. "There's nothing different here," Lamar State College-Port Arthur softball's Hannah Murchinson said. "We still wake up every morning, go to weights, hit, run, condition, and work really hard for what we're doing. It shouldn't matter what level that you're at. You should just love what you're doing and continue doing it."
Severin Anthony Lee
Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
Police release more details on crash that killed 2 SFA student athletes
CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Jan. 20, the Corrigan Police Department said. Officials released more information about the wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan around 1:32 p.m. A 2007 Nissan Versa was heading south on U.S. […]
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
BC Chamber Celebrates With Banquet
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Banquet Monday night at the Community Center. There was food, fellowship, and recognition of several outstanding women. Cil Dixon (above) was named Citizen of the Year. Besides being the woman that holds together the Bridge City Athletic Dept. as the Athletic Director’s Secretary, Dixon was recognized for her many years of volunteer work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Cil, the ninth of 11 children, said she was raised by her parents to be a servant.
The Morning Show visits Gator Country
BEAUMONT — Gator Country is bringing back crawfish with the gators. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm at Gator Country you can feast on crawfish, hamburgers, pizza, catfish and more. Gator Country is also giving away 5lbs of crawfish each day this week on their Facebook....
Drivers express frustrations over closure of Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — The traffic troubles have begun for Southeast Texans traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County,. The exit ramp to Dowlen Road from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months, according to TxDOT.
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Happy Birthday | Woman celebrates 104th birthday at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont assisted living facility held a birthday party for a woman who is now the oldest resident they have ever had. Annie Bazile turned 104 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Brookdale Dowlen Oaks staff and Bazile's family celebrated the special day by throwing...
Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat
Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles makes acting debut playing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Beaumont — Many people aspire to become actors or actresses, and it can often take years to be chosen for a high-profile role. KFDM/Fox 4 anchor Mello Styles has made his acting debut in what some might call the role of a lifetime. Mello is starring as Dr. Martin...
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
