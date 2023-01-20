ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

kogt.com

Linda Ray Phillips

Linda Ray Phillips, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at the Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services are pending and will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bland Cemetery in Orange. Born in Orange,...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

William T. “Bill” Hughes

William T. “Bill” Hughes, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Scott McIntosh. Visitation will take place prior...
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar State College-Port Arthur develops athletic talent for next career move

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There's not much sparkle or glamour in junior college athletics compared to division one program. However one thing you will find is hard work. "There's nothing different here," Lamar State College-Port Arthur softball's Hannah Murchinson said. "We still wake up every morning, go to weights, hit, run, condition, and work really hard for what we're doing. It shouldn't matter what level that you're at. You should just love what you're doing and continue doing it."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Severin Anthony Lee

Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
kogt.com

BC Chamber Celebrates With Banquet

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Banquet Monday night at the Community Center. There was food, fellowship, and recognition of several outstanding women. Cil Dixon (above) was named Citizen of the Year. Besides being the woman that holds together the Bridge City Athletic Dept. as the Athletic Director’s Secretary, Dixon was recognized for her many years of volunteer work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Cil, the ninth of 11 children, said she was raised by her parents to be a servant.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Gator Country

BEAUMONT — Gator Country is bringing back crawfish with the gators. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm at Gator Country you can feast on crawfish, hamburgers, pizza, catfish and more. Gator Country is also giving away 5lbs of crawfish each day this week on their Facebook....
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat

Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

