Virginia Beach family uses son's addiction, death as a warning for others
Richard Fee was destined to change the world, but after becoming addicted to a prescribed psychiatric drug- his life was cut short.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
Augusta Free Press
Love Bites: Anti-Valentines fund-raiser lets you feed your ex to animal
Do you want to see the demise of your ex – at least symbolically? The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center presents “Love Bites” for the second year. The fund-raiser helps you skip the Valentine’s Day flowers and candy – and instead feed a roach, rat or other item, named after your ex, to an animal at the aquarium. And you can even capture the moment on videotape if you want to pay a little extra.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: Body of Black male found in retention pond in James City County
The body of a Black male was found in a retention pond in the 5000 block of Olive Drive in a New Town residential area in James City County on Wednesday. A pedestrian was walking along the roadway when the body was spotted at 9:45 a.m. James City County Police...
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Police ID victim in homicide on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim in what they said was a homicide that took place early Monday morning. At 3:48 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call about a shooting in the city at an unknown address, police said, and officers were finally directed to Harpers Road, where they found Kyree Blackledge, 21, of Hampton dead.
thesource.com
Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
21-year-old killed in shooting on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach, police say
A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach early Monday morning, police said in a release Tuesday night. Just before 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at an unknown address.
Firefighter injured following residential fire on Westerly Dr. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
WAVY News 10
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
Student assaulted after 4 trespassers gain entry to Menchville High
New protocol includes two security officers at the front desk checking in visitors and monitoring student and staff entry and exit
Comments / 0