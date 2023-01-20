ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Love Bites: Anti-Valentines fund-raiser lets you feed your ex to animal

Do you want to see the demise of your ex – at least symbolically? The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center presents “Love Bites” for the second year. The fund-raiser helps you skip the Valentine’s Day flowers and candy – and instead feed a roach, rat or other item, named after your ex, to an animal at the aquarium. And you can even capture the moment on videotape if you want to pay a little extra.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in homicide on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim in what they said was a homicide that took place early Monday morning. At 3:48 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call about a shooting in the city at an unknown address, police said, and officers were finally directed to Harpers Road, where they found Kyree Blackledge, 21, of Hampton dead.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesource.com

Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her

Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy