Patten, ME

Related
Q 96.1

When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?

You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Report: Maine ranks in top five states for volunteerism

FREEPORT, Maine — Sharing a hand and a little TLC leads Maine to rank fourth in the United States for volunteerism, according to a new report from AmeriCorps. Donna Parkinson said she has been volunteering with the Freeport Community Center for about five years. Once a week, she volunteers her time to help out in the thrift store there.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

This new initiative funded by the EPA aims to help new Mainers advocate for safe housing

PORTLAND, Maine — Finding a home in the current rental market in southern Maine is hard enough but imagine trying to navigate the process in a language you don't know. That's the reality for many new Mainers who are often unaware of their rights as tenants and what hazardous conditions landlords have a legal duty to fix. Equipping immigrants with resources and information to keep their families safe is the goal of Healthy Housing with the Rwandan Community in Maine, an initiative set to get underway this spring.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineDOT announces three-year work plan

AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing releases report on 2023 housing outlook

MAINE, USA — MaineHousing released a new report Tuesday to serve as a tool for policymakers and Mainers to better learn the status of affordable housing development in the state as the new year kicks off. Named the MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, it includes "several key metrics and analysis...
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Day to be 'transformed' into Maine Day Week at UMaine

ORONO, Maine — The future of Maine Day at the University of Maine has been decided: The historically volunteer-centered holiday will be "transformed" into Maine Day Week. The 23-member Maine Day Task Force appointed this past fall semester to decide the fate of Maine Day issued a 12-page report on Dec. 14 regarding Maine Day's status, a news release from UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said Tuesday.
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

How the end of federal rental relief has left renters in Maine without housing options

Since federal emergency rent relief disappeared late last year, evictions have been on the rise, and renters are finding themselves without a home or scrambling for housing. We’ll talk with municipal leaders and agencies that are trying to find solutions to this rental crisis, which is compounding Maine’s already-crippling shortage of affordable housing.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

The fight coming in Maine over the ‘right to repair’

One of the most interesting political stories in Maine that developed recently is not classically political at all — a right-to-repair referendum being proposed by advocates of independent repair shops. It is a response to rapid changes in the automotive industry toward proprietary diagnostic and repair technologies in new...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
