Read full article on original website
Related
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
WMTW
Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
Maine lawmakers to consider allowing hundreds of wind turbines off coast
AUGUSTA, Maine — Hundreds of floating turbines could be spinning in the Gulf of Maine within the next decade. Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, unveiled an early draft of a bill Tuesday that is a continuance of the goals of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ offshore wind roadmap, but it also charts a bold course for the future.
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
Report: Maine ranks in top five states for volunteerism
FREEPORT, Maine — Sharing a hand and a little TLC leads Maine to rank fourth in the United States for volunteerism, according to a new report from AmeriCorps. Donna Parkinson said she has been volunteering with the Freeport Community Center for about five years. Once a week, she volunteers her time to help out in the thrift store there.
This new initiative funded by the EPA aims to help new Mainers advocate for safe housing
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding a home in the current rental market in southern Maine is hard enough but imagine trying to navigate the process in a language you don't know. That's the reality for many new Mainers who are often unaware of their rights as tenants and what hazardous conditions landlords have a legal duty to fix. Equipping immigrants with resources and information to keep their families safe is the goal of Healthy Housing with the Rwandan Community in Maine, an initiative set to get underway this spring.
MaineDOT announces three-year work plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
MaineHousing releases report on 2023 housing outlook
MAINE, USA — MaineHousing released a new report Tuesday to serve as a tool for policymakers and Mainers to better learn the status of affordable housing development in the state as the new year kicks off. Named the MaineHousing Outlook Report 2023, it includes "several key metrics and analysis...
southarkansassun.com
Massachusetts, Idaho, Virginia To Receive Up To $600 Stimulus Payments In February
The states of Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will be receiving up to $600 stimulus payments in February. These payments are intended to help the residents combat the rising inflation. This coming February, a few states in the U.S. will be receiving stimulus payments. Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will provide their...
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
Maine Day to be 'transformed' into Maine Day Week at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — The future of Maine Day at the University of Maine has been decided: The historically volunteer-centered holiday will be "transformed" into Maine Day Week. The 23-member Maine Day Task Force appointed this past fall semester to decide the fate of Maine Day issued a 12-page report on Dec. 14 regarding Maine Day's status, a news release from UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said Tuesday.
Preble Street to expand services for labor trafficking, exploitation victims
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street, a nonprofit human service agency based in Portland, will be expanding its services statewide for victims of labor trafficking and exploitation in Maine after receiving a new $2.5 million grant. The grant, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will award Preble Street with...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
wabi.tv
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An update now on when Mainers can expect to see those $450 winter energy relief payments in their mailboxes. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going out later this week. Then, the goal is to mail out...
mainepublic.org
How the end of federal rental relief has left renters in Maine without housing options
Since federal emergency rent relief disappeared late last year, evictions have been on the rise, and renters are finding themselves without a home or scrambling for housing. We’ll talk with municipal leaders and agencies that are trying to find solutions to this rental crisis, which is compounding Maine’s already-crippling shortage of affordable housing.
Plans to help more Mainers save for retirement may begin by spring 2024
AUGUSTA, Maine — In the age of inflation, planning financially for the future may not be top-of-mind for a lot of people. Maine has the oldest median age, though, which means saving for retirement is a reality that shouldn't go unrecognized. Now, there's a new program in the pipeline in Maine with big potential to help address this issue.
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
observer-me.com
The fight coming in Maine over the ‘right to repair’
One of the most interesting political stories in Maine that developed recently is not classically political at all — a right-to-repair referendum being proposed by advocates of independent repair shops. It is a response to rapid changes in the automotive industry toward proprietary diagnostic and repair technologies in new...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1