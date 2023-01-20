ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aymag.com

2023 North Little Rock Restaurant Week Kicks Off

The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau invites you to share your love for North Little Rock restaurants during North Little Rock Restaurant Week Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023. Dine out during Restaurant Week and save your receipts to earn entries into a raffle for fun North Little Rock prizes.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White

Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton utility rate increase postponed

BENTON, Arkansas — The people of Benton will have a little longer before their utility rates increase due to the city deciding on Monday night that they would postpone those proposals after something came up. They explained that the billing software used to charge the rates would not be...
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
SHERWOOD, AR
Kait 8

Brooks & Dunn coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Brooks & Dunn will be doing the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” this spring in North Little Rock. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops, including Arkansas, to their Reboot 2023 Tour. The duo will...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy