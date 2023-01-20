Read full article on original website
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Power & water to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments again; tenants afraid of being evicted
It's a power struggle inside the Big Country Chateau apartments. People living in the troubled Little Rock apartment complex are worried they may be evicted from their homes for good.
Little Rock fire responds to burning car in parking deck
Little Rock Fire Department was called to a downtown parking deck on Monday.
KATV
North Little Rock church reflects on spike in homicides in the city
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, comparitively there have been more homicides this year than last year around this time. NLRPD said as of January 23rd at 10:48 am, there were four homicides recorded for the city for the 2023 year and zero for the same time last year.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
aymag.com
2023 North Little Rock Restaurant Week Kicks Off
The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau invites you to share your love for North Little Rock restaurants during North Little Rock Restaurant Week Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023. Dine out during Restaurant Week and save your receipts to earn entries into a raffle for fun North Little Rock prizes.
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White
Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Little Rock police investigating Saturday evening SWAT call-out
Agents with the Little Rock police’s SWAT team has been called out to a home on the 100 block of Terrace Place.
Benton utility rate increase postponed
BENTON, Arkansas — The people of Benton will have a little longer before their utility rates increase due to the city deciding on Monday night that they would postpone those proposals after something came up. They explained that the billing software used to charge the rates would not be...
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
KATV
Arkansas State Fair appoints their first African American, female general manager
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state fair confirmed on Tuesday they have appointed their first female general manager. The Arkansas State Fair is known as one of the state's favorite pastimes, and for the past two years, the fair has had record-breaking attendance numbers. Little Rock native, Tiffany Wilkerson...
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
North Little Rock police identify suspect in deadly Wednesday standoff
Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the suspect in a standoff with officers that happened last week.
Kait 8
Brooks & Dunn coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Brooks & Dunn will be doing the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” this spring in North Little Rock. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops, including Arkansas, to their Reboot 2023 Tour. The duo will...
