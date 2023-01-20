Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
Machias man arrested for criminal impersonation in Yorkshire
Machias man arrested for criminal impersonation in Yorkshire. On January 23, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Cody J. Slomba, 29, of Machias, NY for Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
chautauquatoday.com
Detectives discover drugs after executing search warrant in Jamestown
Investigators probing narcotics uncovered a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at a location in the city of Jamestown Wednesday morning. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into the lower apartment at 616 East 7th Street shortly after 6 am, but found that the residence was vacant. Detectives conducted a search, locating the fentanyl, meth, along with cutting agents, packaging materials, scales and drug ledgers. The investigation is continuing, and charges are expected in the future. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Town of Ellicott Police Department, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Police K-9, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
yourdailylocal.com
Police Looking For Warren Woman Wanted on Escape Charge
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who walked away from her work release program on Friday. Sierra L. Tannler, 30, of Warren, is wanted for escape. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tannler is listed as 5’5″ and approximately 120 pounds and...
wesb.com
Man Charged in Death of Kane Man
Charges were filed against a Kane man in the death of an unnamed Kane man that occurred in August. 35 year old Michael Cunningham has been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown
Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire
36-year-old Sara Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people.
wutv29.com
Woman arrested in Springville arson fire that displaced 11
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. – A Springville woman is accused of setting her apartment on fire, causing the entire complex to burn down. The Erie County Sheriff says 36-year-old Sara Lilley is facing a second-degree arson charge. Neighbors at the Springbrook Apartments say Lilley was known to be troubled, but they...
Sheriff: Woman charged with arson subject of sixty-three 911 calls
First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County DA: Wellsville arsonist gets 7 years in state prison
1st Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones announces successful prosecution. Criminal Mischief 4th (class A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Brandon Short has been sentenced to 7 years in state prison following an arson incident that occurred in the Town of Wellsville back on November 1, 2021. Mr. Short admitted to intentionally starting a fire at the Best Inn, which damaged the building. Following his 7 year prison sentence, Mr. Short will be subjected to an additional 5 years of post-release supervision.
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
yourdailylocal.com
Calendar Calls Held for Pair of High-Profile Cases
WARREN, Pa. – A pair of high-profile cases had calendar calls at the Warren County Courthouse on Monday. Juston K. Moore of 619 Fourth Ave., is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and two counts of abuse of a corpse stemming from the June 10 incident that resulted in the death of Kelly D. Wadsworth, 60 of Warren.
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
wesb.com
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: DuBois Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. – A DuBois woman who argued and spit on police officers has been charged with aggravated assault. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Sandy Township police say Samantha Beatty, 30, was intoxicated when they encountered her at her home on Jan. 18. They had...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
McKean County woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges related to Capitol breach
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. […]
