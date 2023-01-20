Read full article on original website
Slipping Rates Drag Baltic Dry Index to Fresh 2.5-year Low
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index extended losses to a sixth straight session on Tuesday to touch a fresh 2-1/2-year low, dragged down by a dip in capesize and panamax rates. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 19 points, or...
Atlantica Shipping Adds Fourth PSV to Fleet
Oslo-based offshore vessel owner Atlantica Shipping has taken delivery of its fourth platform supply vessel. The company said in a social media post that it had expanded its fleet with the 2005 built UT 755L Atlantica Server. The vessel, previously known as Energy Scout (according to the VesselsValue database), will...
Socatra to Install Rotor Sails on Its MR Tanker Alcyone
French ship owner and operator Socatra has signed a contract with auxiliary wind propulsion systems manufacturer Norsepower for the retrofit installation of two Norsepower Rotor Sails️ on the medium range (MR) tanker Alcyone. The 50,000 dwt, 2022 built, French flag tanker - chartered by global energy company TotalEnergies –...
Ship Recycling ticks up; Supply Needed
A degree of increased positivity has entered recycling markets this week, said GMS, as prices push on in both India (off the back of firming steel and settling currencies) and Bangladesh (off of a rising demand and a currency that has recently found its stability around BDT 105). In fact,...
