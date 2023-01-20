Read full article on original website
Atlantica Shipping Adds Fourth PSV to Fleet
Oslo-based offshore vessel owner Atlantica Shipping has taken delivery of its fourth platform supply vessel. The company said in a social media post that it had expanded its fleet with the 2005 built UT 755L Atlantica Server. The vessel, previously known as Energy Scout (according to the VesselsValue database), will...
Socatra to Install Rotor Sails on Its MR Tanker Alcyone
French ship owner and operator Socatra has signed a contract with auxiliary wind propulsion systems manufacturer Norsepower for the retrofit installation of two Norsepower Rotor Sails️ on the medium range (MR) tanker Alcyone. The 50,000 dwt, 2022 built, French flag tanker - chartered by global energy company TotalEnergies –...
Grimaldi Orders More Ammonia Ready Car Carriers
The Grimaldi Group announced it has exercised its option for the construction of five additional ammonia-ready 9,000 CEU car carriers from China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu, part of China Merchant Industry Holdings (CMI). Grimaldi announced its initial order for five new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels from CMI...
Alfa Laval Debuts Biofuel-ready Separator
Biofuels are a current and accessible fuel option that can help maritime decarbonize, and Alfa Laval becomes the first to offer biofuel-optimized separators and separator upgrades. Biofuels like HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) can be used by diesel engines without major engine modifications. They can...
Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder
IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a...
US Limits Vessel Calls at BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will modify the Department of the Army permit for the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal’s North Wing dock to ensure complies with the Magnuson Amendment’s restrictions regarding the handling of crude oil at Puget Sound facilities, and Endangered Species Act and other applicable legal requirements through additional permit conditions. This comes from the Record of Decision issued Monday, following completion of a Final Environmental Impact Statement released last August evaluating the potential impacts of the North Wing’s continued operation.
Freeport LNG Says Texas Plant Repairs Completed
Freeport LNG, the second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, on Monday said it had completed repairs to its Texas plant and asked U.S. regulators for permission to take early steps to restart the fire-idled facility. The closely-held liquified natural gas (LNG) company's export facility was knocked offline by a fiery...
Onshore Funding for US Offshore Wind
Most of the media coverage of offshore wind development in the United States focuses on the leases of the offshore areas where the wind turbines will be located. However, equally important is the landside dimension of these projects, including the manufacture, installation, maintenance and operation of the turbines. Several awards made in the last two rounds of funding under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) show how offshore wind now offers an additional direction of port development for which funding is available. Also, the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) provides ports and operators with opportunities to modernize and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Corvus Energy Opens New US Factory
Left to right: Ole Jacob Irgens, President Corvus Energy Americas; Anniken Krutnes, Norway`s Ambassador to the USA; Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington; Rick Larsen, US representative; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO Corvus (Photo: Corvus) Corvus Energy this week celebrated the grand opening of its new battery factory in Bellingham, Wash.,...
Marlink to Provide Hybrid Network Connectivity to 100 Ships operated by Thome Group
Maritime communications specialist Marlink has signed an agreement to provide hybrid network connectivity services to at least 100 ships operated by shipmanager Thome Group. The contract will guarantee that the vessels are equipped with Marlink’s high speed VSAT service as well as L-band back-up to ensure flexible guaranteed bandwidth at all times.
Shipbuilding: Cadmatic and CONTACT Software Partner
Cadmatic CEO Jukka Rantala (left) and CONTACT Software CEO Karl Heinz Zachries (right) shake hands on the strategic partnership agreement (Photo: Cadmatic) Engineering and industrial software providers Cadmatic and CONTACT Software have partnered to bring the first shipbuilding-specific product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions to shipyards. Cadmatic, a ship design and...
Damen, BV Pilot 3D Model-based Class Approval
Classification society Bureau Veritas has successfully reviewed a 3D design of a 2500 m³ hopper dredger from Damen Shipyards, being a step to granting it approval in principle. The pilot project for 3D model-based class approval is meant to pave the way toward using three dimensional computer designs as standard procedure to achieve class notation for seagoing vessels.
Rovco Expands Offshore Capabilities with Glomar Supporter Charter
Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has signed a three-year charter with Glomar Offshoreof the multipurpose support vessel, Glomar Supporter. The company said the charter was part of its growth strategy within its site characterizing business unit, and market a significant expansion of the company’s offshore hydrographic, geophysical, and shallow geotechnical survey capabilities.
Montrose Port Takes Delivery of its First Newbuild Pilot Boat
South Esk is the Montrose Port Authority's first ever newly built pilot boat. (Photo: Montrose Port Authority) Montrose Port Authority at the end of 2022 welcomed into service its first ever purpose-built pilot boat, South Esk. The new £800,000 vessel was constructed by Safehaven Marine, in Youghal, Ireland and completed...
Slipping Rates Drag Baltic Dry Index to Fresh 2.5-year Low
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index extended losses to a sixth straight session on Tuesday to touch a fresh 2-1/2-year low, dragged down by a dip in capesize and panamax rates. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 19 points, or...
Methanol Bunkering Carried Out in the Port of Gothenburg
Methanol bunkering in progress. The bunker vessel Stolt Sandpiper alongside the Stena Germanica at Stena Line's Germany terminal in the Port of Gothenburg. Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority. A milestone for the use of methanol as a marine fuel was achieved in the Port of Gothenburg on Monday, as methanol propelled...
Ship Recycling ticks up; Supply Needed
A degree of increased positivity has entered recycling markets this week, said GMS, as prices push on in both India (off the back of firming steel and settling currencies) and Bangladesh (off of a rising demand and a currency that has recently found its stability around BDT 105). In fact,...
Maryland Pilots Order New Launch from Gladding-Hearn
The Association of Maryland Pilots has ordered its fifth Chesapeake Class launch from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation. Delivery is scheduled for early 2024. With a deep-V hull designed by Ray Hunt Design, the new all-aluminum launch measures 52.6’ overall, with a 16.8’ beam and a 4.8’ draft. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D16, EPA Tier 3-certified diesel engines, each producing 641 Bhp at 1800 rpm; the vessel’s top speed is expected to reach over 26 knots. A Humphree interceptor trim control system, with its Automatic Trim Optimization, will be installed at the transom.
RoRo ferry MV Tennor Ocean sets off for Test Voyage
The “MV Tennor Ocean” on the Flensburg Fjord (photo credit: FSG/Finn Karstens). MV Tennor Ocean, newbuilding 782, from Germany's shipyard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft recently set off on test voyage on the North Sea and Baltic Sea. The 210-m RoRo ferry is on the move to Dock 3 at Lloyd Werft. During its week-long stay there, the shipbuilders of Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) will carry out the remaining work on the ship’s hull to optimize the performance data. Afterwards, the “MV Tennor Ocean” will set out on a multi-day test voyage on the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. In a tightly scheduled programme, all technical systems will be checked and nautical maneuvers will be carried out.
