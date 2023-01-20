ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

Residents devastated by Spalding County tornadoes concerned for upcoming storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The winds and rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning had tornado survivors worried — even scared. It’s been nearly two weeks since tornadoes roared across north Georgia. Survivors — who have been trying to salvage and save what they could out of their damaged and destroyed homes — had no doubt Tuesday that the storms that were on the way could cause even more damage.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy