A few area school districts announce delays for Wednesday | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, as rain and wind move in overnight. LIVE UPDATES: Metro Atlanta wakes up to storms, wet commute | Live weather and traffic updates. Here's the list of schools that have announced delays so far:. Griffin-Spalding...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County Schools working to engage, keep teachers amid worsening retention rate
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers are saying enough is enough, especially in Gwinnett County. They are frustrated, packing up and leaving— getting out of teaching altogether, or moving to other schools and school districts where they hope conditions will be better, educators said. Gwinnett County’s administrators are already...
Residents devastated by Spalding County tornadoes concerned for upcoming storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The winds and rain in the forecast for Wednesday morning had tornado survivors worried — even scared. It’s been nearly two weeks since tornadoes roared across north Georgia. Survivors — who have been trying to salvage and save what they could out of their damaged and destroyed homes — had no doubt Tuesday that the storms that were on the way could cause even more damage.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
Cobb cancels virtual school option for elementary students next year
There are currently 185 elementary students utilizing the online schooling option.
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
DeKalb fire crews battle early morning apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue battled an apartment fire that broke out Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 10 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the Mountain Oaks Apartments in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Fire officials confirmed to Channel...
Henry County deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of stealing $1,100 from Home Depot twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County sheriff officials asked the public to help locate three individuals accused of stealing from Home Depot. Authorities said on Jan. 5th and Jan. 15th, three individuals were seen in a Home Depot located on Jonesboro Road. After they entered the store, officials said...
Mother remains hopeful with son on life support after South Fulton shooting
A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a troubled South Fulton condominium complex last week, his family said.
Group protesting Atlanta Public Safety Training Center labeled by feds as 'domestic violent extremists'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County court records show 27 people have now been arrested as part of a criminal case connected to protests at the future site of the City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In arrest warrants, investigators are referring to a protest movement against the...
At least 29 people displaced after flames scorch Stone Mountain apartment building, officials say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The American Red Cross is helping at least 29 people after they were displaced due to a fire at a Stone Mountain apartment complex Wednesday morning. The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Mountain Oak Apartments off Central Drive. The apartment complex is not far from Stone Mountain High School.
Cobb County water rescue team pulls submerged SUV out of cold Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a cold start to the week for a Cobb County recovery team tasked with fishing an SUV out of the Chattahoochee River Monday. Cobb County Police Department announced its underwater search and recovery team was called in the morning to help pull a submerged vehicle out of the river.
Henry County special ed teachers help 72-year-old grandma caring for granddaughter get accessible van
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It used to take half an hour to get Moriyah McGuire in and out of her grandmother's car. With a ramp and features meant for a wheelchair, that time can be cut in half thanks to the McGuires' accessible van. The 9-year-old's grandmother, Jocelyn McGuire...
Whataburger opening Woodstock location on Thursday; police say expect heavy traffic delays
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above comes from a previous story. Fans of the famed Texas cheeseburger fast-food chain Whataburger will be lining up at its new Woodstock location set to open Thursday morning -- and police are saying to expect "heavy" traffic delays. The new location...
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent
Former Fulton principal seeking back pay, lost benefits and accumulated retirement contributions.
Police investigating after string of burglaries targets Hispanic grocery stores in metro Atlanta
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for thieves who cut through a metal door to steal from a grocery store. But, things did not go as planned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crooks left a hole at the Hispanic supermarket on...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
