radioplusinfo.com
1-25-23 fdl county executive 2023 goals
The Fond du Lac County executive says his top goal in 2023 is making sure that county employees are paid a fair wage. Sam Kaufman says the county plans to hire a firm this year to complete a wage study by June and incorporate any changes in next year’s budget. Kaufman says he also wants to continue efforts to try to attract more people to move to the county by doing things like advertising through social media and making improvements to the county parks system. Kaufman says planning will also continue in 2023 for a future jail expansion project. Kaufman says he is always looking for ways to make county government more efficient while providing the best possible services for citizens.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 13-year-old boy. Colt Klinzing was last seen on Dec. 26 leaving his foster home on Lake Dr. in Waldo. “Colt has eluded us for about a month now and we’re turning to our...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 public information meeting on fdl lakeside park pedestrian bridge
Construction is scheduled to begin later this year on a pedestrian bridge connecting Fond du Lac’s Lakeside Park East and Lakeside Park West. A public information meeting on the new design for the bridge will be held Thursday. Public Works director Paul DeVries says the city council approved funding $1.8 million for the project last fall. The meeting will be held starting at 5pm Thursday at the Lakeside Park Pavilion.
radioplusinfo.com
1-25-23 fdl county da says prosecutor shortage is a recruitment and retention crisis
The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says the prosecutor shortage in Dodge and Sheboygan counties and elsewhere are examples of a prosecutor recruitment and retention crisis in Wisconsin. Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says the legislature needs to increase pay for the positions. Toney says the current average starting salary for assistant DAs is just over $27 an hour. Toney says the state District Attorney Association is also requesting similar pay increases for public defenders. Toney says often times neighboring District Attorneys Offices have reached out to help.
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash
TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. It crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid it, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
Fond du Lac School District offering support for students after fatal crash
The Fond du Lac School District is offering support to high school students following a fatal crash on Saturday that killed one teen and injured another.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Departments responding to barn fire in Newburg, WI
January 25, 2023 – Newburg, Wi – The Newburg Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire at 5917 County Highway Y. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 25. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get through.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
Channel 3000
Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash outside Baraboo. Emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road W around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rizzio was...
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
NBC26
Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah. The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the...
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
wapl.com
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 rosendale-brandon school referendum
The Rosendale Brandon School District superintendent says referendum questions on the April ballot will help ensure the District continues to provide a safe and positive learning experience for students and staff. Wayne Weber says the first question would allow the District to exceed to revenue limit by $1.5 million for two years for operational expenses. A $35.7 million building referendum would create a 4K-5 building at the current Rosendale Intermediate site, and a grades 6-12 building at the Laconia High School location. “Our facilities are aged and kids learn differently. These buildings are designed for prior to when I went to school,” Weber told WFDL news. Weber says a new high school wing with classrooms and commons would be added and existing classrooms would be renovated. Safety improvements would include rerouting traffic by adding a connecting road to bypass Highways 26 and 23 for parent and bus traffic.
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
