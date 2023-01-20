Read full article on original website
Mooresville prepares to ‘party like it’s 1873’
MOORESVILLE – A birthday celebration on March 3 is the next big-ticket item on the town’s sesquicentennial calendar, with opportunities still available for sponsorships and community involvement. At the town board’s Jan. 17 meeting, commissioners received an update on municipal plans during the town’s 150th year, with a...
Reception to honor retiring police chief
DAVIDSON – The public is invited to a Monday, Jan. 30, reception honoring Davidson Police Chief Penny Dunn, whose retirement officially begins the following day. The gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Davidson College Presbyterian Church Congregation House, 208 Concord Road. Dunn has served the town...
Lincoln schools present priorities to legislators
LINCOLNTON – The local delegation in the N.C. General Assembly – Rep. Jason Saine and Sen. Ted Alexander – was in attendance at the Lincoln County Schools (LCS) central office Jan. 20 for the annual legislative breakfast, when school officials detail their wants and needs to be advocated for in the legislature.
Lincoln County commissioners deny North Little Egypt development
LINCOLNTON – Despite a unanimous recommendation from the planning board, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners denied a request from Pace Development Group to rezone 113.27 acres on the west side of North Little Egypt Road to permit a subdivision with up to 199 single-family homes. In his initial...
Mooresville leaders initiate a ‘spring training’ preview of Moor Park prospects
MOORESVILLE – The town has earmarked $100,000 for initial phase fact-finding and established the administrative documentation required to potentially pursue the restoration and reimagining of a recreational landmark with deep town ties. At the Jan. 17 town board session, commissioners approved the funding allocation and created the Moor Field...
What Board of Adjustment decision means for Josh’s Farmers Market
MOORESVILLE – The town’s board of adjustment has upheld planning department actions that, ultimately, led to the relocation of Josh’s Farmers Market, but owner Josh Graham has indicated intent to appeal at the Superior Court level. On Jan. 17, in the final chapter of a twice-continued board...
Replacement schools in north Mecklenburg among potential CMS bond priorities
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is being upfront out of the gate as it begins phase two of community engagement sessions on capital planning leading up to a countywide bond referendum in November. “We do not know at this time how many projects we are going to be able to deliver. We do...
McGuire Station false alarm prompts preparedness questions
HUNTERSVILLE – The accidental activation of an emergency warning siren for Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station caused quite the stir in communities around Lake Norman in the morning hours of Jan. 19. “It was an error on behalf of (Mecklenburg) county,” Duke Energy Communications/Community Relations Director Mary Kathryn...
Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
Cornelius development approved after long wait during rezoning moratorium
CORNELIUS – An Old Town development proposal that was put on hold during the town’s rezoning moratorium came back to life with an approval Jan. 15. The 12-home Reserve at Smith Circle received unanimous approval, with Commissioner Todd Sansbury absent, after agreeing to make road improvements where neighbors cited safety concerns. The 3.9-acre property is at the northern side of the intersection of the two segments of Smith Circle.
Home sale data indicates less cutthroat market to close 2022
Home inventory was bolstered and home-price increases slowed around the region in December. Following a November spike, median sales prices in Lake Norman and Mooresville increased at a lower rate the last month of the year, compared to December 2021. Denver was an outlier, rising by 37.5 percent compared to the same month in 2021.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA
Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
Photo goes viral after Delta Air Lines attendant comforts woman on Charlotte flight
CHARLOTTE — Flight crews have been through a lot in the past few months after a busy holiday season. However, one flight attendant went above and beyond for a passenger on a flight that departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A photo of Delta Air Lines flight attendant Floyd...
$5 scratch-off wins a quarter of a million dollars for man in Gaston County
DALLAS, N.C. — A machinist from Gaston County is hoping he’ll be able to retire a little earlier thanks to winning big off of a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Paul Cobler, Jr., bought a Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton and he took it home to scratch it while watching TV, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
