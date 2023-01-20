Read full article on original website
‘Quantumania’ Writer Jeff Lovenes Shares Unusual Source of Inspiration for MODOK
Having worked as a writer on Rick and Morty for two seasons, Jeff Loveness is no stranger to alien landscapes, strange creatures and pulling from off-the-wall references. In that regard, Loveness must have felt right at home while scribing Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which takes the heroes to the Quantum Realm and introduces them to an array of peculiar creatures. Though the Ant-Family finds themselves in another dimension, it’s a creature with ties to their own that has caught the eye of audiences in the latest trailer and who will pose problems for the protagonists for MODOK’s time has come.
REPORT: ‘Daredevil’s Disney+ Series Adds ‘Arrowverse’ Writers and Former Lawyers
It looks like Marvel Studios is pushing forward quickly, as they are ramping up on one of their most ambitious Disney+ series yet. Daredevil: Born Again will be the longest Disney+ series with 18 episodes and their first attempt at living in the shadow of a previous adaptation with returning actors. Now, we may have a better idea of what they may have planned for the series with som newly revealed writers.
‘Secret Invasion’s Emilia Clarke Praises Marvel Studios, Calls Them “Absolutely Brilliant”
Marvel Studios has been in the focus for a variety of reasons. No matter where one lands, the discussion may never truly end especially on the wide vast internet. Still, there are many sides to any production company, and it seems that the former Game of Thrones star has some kind words for Marvel Studios.
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Eyeing Summer Production Start
Netflix hasn’t been doing its best at keeping enthusiasm alive for the streaming service. After canceling quite a few shows, it almost feels like a rarity when one does eventually make its return. Luckily, the ambitious and beautiful The Sandman was able to get that rare Season 2 renewal and is already preparing to start production on its second season according to Mason Alexander Park, who recently offered some insight into what’s heading our way during the Fan Expo in San Francisco.
Jeff Lovesness Explains Why Kang Poses a Greater Threat than Thanos
Following in the footsteps of the last Avengers film, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, can’t be an easy task; however, it’s one that Rick and Morty and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness seems to have embraced. Loveness’ task on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was simple: find a way to have Kang out-Thanos Thanos. Kang, who will be introduced in his full glory in Quantumania, poses a very different kind of threat than Thanos and one that Loveness believes audiences might find a bit more terrifying because as he explained in SFX Magazine, Kang is just one of us.
‘Flora and Son’ Review: Eve Hewson Has Major Movie-Star Presence in John Carney’s Irresistible Dublin Musical Bauble
They say the era of movie stars is fading. If so, there are many reasons for that, but it’s funny how movie stardom works. It might be fading…until you see someone who has star quality spilling right out of her. Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable. That’s what I think about Eve Hewson after watching her in “Flora and Son,” the latest spiky wistful Dublin pop-rock bauble from writer-director John Carney (“Once,” “Spring Street”). Hewson, from “Bad Sisters,” plays the kind of character we’ve seen many times before: a feisty, dissolute single mother who’s swimming...
Alden Ehrenreich Teases a “Very Personal” ‘Ironheart’
Marvel Studios is still hard at work on its upcoming Disney+ projects that are set to release in 2023. While they revealed their plans back during San Diego Comic-Con, a lot has changed since, and who knows when we can truly expect any of the series to drop. While we continue to wait on an update for Secret Invasion, which would be the next in line to release, it seems we’ll have a little update on Ironheart to tie us over.
A Few Oscar Predictions in A Beautifully Crowded Year
With the start of the new year comes growing anticipation for the Oscars. Most critics groups have sent their votes in and the Oscar shortlist has been widely scrutinized. 2022 was one of the better years for feature films, especially amid the pandemic, as small-budget features and half-million-dollar projects finally made it to the screen. Everything from The Whale to Top Gun: Maverick found an audience, nationally and internationally. Below are a few films to have your eye on, specifically for a nomination and hopefully for a win. Keep in mind, these are just a few favorites among a year of great films.
‘The Last of Us’ From Game to Screen: Episode 2
We are back with another edition of #GameToScreen, where we review the key differences between a video game and its adaptation. We continue with Episode 2 of The Last Of Us, Infected. You can read our veteran’s review here and our newbie’s review here, and you can yell at Charles if need be. Let’s dive right in!
RUMOR: ‘You’ Star Joins ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ as Vanessa
It feels like Five Nights at Freddy’s has been in development hell for quite some time. Now, they’re finally moving forward with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop working on the live-action adaptation. The biggest news came when the first casting announcement also finally dropped with Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson taking on leading roles for the project.
SLAMDANCE REVIEW: ‘Just Right’
Making a film isn’t an easy task. Trying to fit a tightly wound story within a limited timeframe is difficult even when the project is two hours long. But making a short film that tells a complete story? Well, that’s even more difficult. Just Right manages to successfully tell a story about visible and non-visible disabilities within its fifteen-minute timeframe.
Adult Swim Severs Ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland
Rick and Morty will be looking for a new Rick and Morty. Co-Creator and the voice behind the show’s two main characters– and all their variants–Justin Roiland has been cut loose by Adult Swim. The series will continue without Roiland, who was recently charged with felony domestic abuse.
James Gunn Opens Up on Potential Recasting ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actors for DC
James Gunn is now the new co-CEO of DC Studios. After the franchise was coming apart at the seams with various dramas happening behind the scenes, there was hope that this would finally push the project forward. The long-established actor has also built up a network of actors he tends to work with on various projects, which has led to some concern that he’ll primarily rely on familiar characters.
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Splits Heads and Builds Tension in Subtle Second Episode
The Last of Us is a storytelling machine fueled by nuances. So much of its plot, and consequently, its character development, plays out in the form of sudden movements and stilted glances. In its original video game format, the traumatic tale of Joel and Ellie was allowed to be immersive, executed as something experienced by both the protagonists and the player controlling them. On television, this can’t be the case, so formerly passive moments of world-building become incredibly deliberate choices, and once-lively sequences of gameplay transform into subtly intense scenes on camera. It’s not an easy transition to pull off creatively, but this tight-rope act is the name of the game in Infected, the second episode of HBO’s newly acclaimed adaptation.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Originally Gave Tess An Origin Story
HBO’s serialized take on the acclaimed video game The Last of Us has thus far been a hit with fans. The show has been praised for its ability to recreate key moments from the original game while also offering expansive new information about the origins of the fungal pandemic and its leading characters. This week, the series debuted its second installment, which featured a heavy focus on Anna Torv‘s Tess, the smuggling partner of Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and co-caretaker of Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie. While the episode mostly sticks to the same character arc Tess has had since 2013, showrunner Craig Mazin was quick to reveal this wasn’t always the case.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Among 22 Disney Projects Nominated for the 95th Academy Awards
Nominees for the 95th Oscars have been announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater located in Beverly Hills, California. The nomination ceremony was hosted by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, and consisted of 23 different categories, including best picture, best actor and actress in lead and supporting roles, best original and adapted screenplay, and much more.
‘Warrior Nun’ Showrunner Reveals Netflix Wide Mandate for 8 Episode Seasons
Netflix is no stranger to shorter season episode counts, as they reshaped the way drama and comedy series would be structured. The once 22-episode runs from broadcasts started to go down to the famous 13-episode era that kicked off when Daredevil was released. Yet, we’ve seen that episode count continue to decline with more ten-episode seasons and as of late, a focus on eight episodes.
‘Doom Patrol’ Season 5 Renewal in Doubt After New Post by DC Series Star
DC Studios is the new future of all projects under the DC Comics banner for Warner Bros. Discovery. We knew that there will be a selection of what projects currently in development remain canon to the ambitious goal of establishing a new DC Cinematic Universe under new leadership. Yet, this exciting new direction won’t come without some sad losses along the way. It was just unclear how much would remain and what won’t, but a recent Instagram story shared by actress Diane Guerrero may have shed a dark light on the future of Doom Patrol.
New Rumor Exposes the True Big Bad of Marvel Studios ‘Thunderbolts’
Since her first appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has been recruiting some folks who are comfortable living in a moral grey area. Following a big reveal at D23 Expo 2022, audiences learned that Val’s full team will come together in the 2024 film Thunderbolts. Since the concept art of the team was unveiled, speculation about potential missing members of the squad began and recent rumors seemed to confirm that at least one member was withheld: Robert Reynolds, aka, Sentry. While the super-powered Sentry seems like he might be a bit too wack to fit into the MCU, there are some changes that could be made to make him fit the rumored “evil Superman” bill. However, despite having a plethora of problems, Sentry has never truly been a bad guy–at least not on his own merit–and a new rumor suggests that might not be the case in Thunderbolts either.
Marvel Comics Writer Confirms Monica Rambeau’s Superhero Name in the MCU
There’s been a lot of discussion on what exactly the name will be for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Monica Rambeau. We were first introduced to her during WandaVision played by Teyonah Parris. Surprisingly, she even received her iconic powers during her mission to save the town of Westview from the hands of a grieving Wanda Maximoff. Yet, this only left us with questions on what it might mean for her future in the MCU, as she’ll have a major role in the upcoming The Marvels film.
