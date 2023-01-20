ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Apartment on San Antonio’s Northeast side damaged by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries are being reported from the scene of a fire on the Northeast side. The fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on Starcrest Drive at around 11:30 P.M. Monday. The flames were spreading quick but firefighters were able to extinguish...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Two people hit by car during fight over west side car burglary

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman suspected of breaking into a car is in the hospital after she was hit by another car. Police in San Antonio say the woman was confronted by the owner of a car broken into Sunday night, and the fight that followed landed both the suspect and the owner in the street in the 4200 block of Culebra Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

