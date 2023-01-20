Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
5 teens arrested after leading authorities in stolen vehicle from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were arrested after they led law enforcement officials on a chase in a stolen car from New Braunfels to Seguin to San Antonio over the weekend, police say. New Braunfels police said the suspects — who allegedly admitted to heading to New Braunfels to...
San Antonio police officer shoots, kills man outside Westside motel
The man allegedly fired at officers.
KTSA
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan on shopping at the Target or Ross stores near Culebra and Loop 1604, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for more than just great prices. KSAT-12 is reporting a big sinkhole has opened up in the parking lot. There...
KTSA
Apartment on San Antonio’s Northeast side damaged by fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries are being reported from the scene of a fire on the Northeast side. The fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on Starcrest Drive at around 11:30 P.M. Monday. The flames were spreading quick but firefighters were able to extinguish...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KTSA
San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
Former Delicious Tamale family home to become San Antonio art studio
You might know it as the "tamale house."
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
Andre McDonald's murder trial continues for a third day
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the Andre McDonald murder trial has revealed more surveillance footage and cell phone data. The prosecution presented evidence of Andre and Andreen McDonald’s text message chains and how the conversations aligned with the location of their devices from February 28 to March 1, 2019.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
KSAT 12
Pictures of blood found in bedroom, burnt pile found in backyard shown to jury in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – Jurors in the trial of a U.S. Air Force major charged with killing his wife were shown evidence of blood and a burnt pile found at the couple’s home. Andre McDonald is on trial for the 2019 slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald. The first...
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
KTSA
Late night fire forces San Antonio family of 7 out of their West side home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries in a fire on San Antonio’s West side but a family of 7 has been displaced. KSAT-12 reports the fire was reported at around 11 P.M. Sunday from a home in the 200 block of Wingate. Firefighters were able to keep...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
KTSA
Two people hit by car during fight over west side car burglary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman suspected of breaking into a car is in the hospital after she was hit by another car. Police in San Antonio say the woman was confronted by the owner of a car broken into Sunday night, and the fight that followed landed both the suspect and the owner in the street in the 4200 block of Culebra Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
Comments / 4