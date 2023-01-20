Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington
A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police
A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Watertown
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after crashing into an embankment on Route 8 in Watertown Monday afternoon. Troopers said they were called to Route 8 South for a one-car crash near the exit 38 on-ramp. A car veered off the right side of the highway and crashed...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Involved in Crash Near Bristol Eastern High School
There was a crash near Bristol Eastern High School Tuesday morning and police said a teen was involved. Police said a car and a moped collided on Morris Avenue, behind Bristol Eastern High School, and a 16-year-old was driving the moped. No serious injuries are reported. No additional information was...
NBC Connecticut
Burglar Used Recycling Bin to Break Into North Haven Home: Police
Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a break-in at a North Haven home in June and said the crime was similar to other burglaries in the community and beyond. Officers responded to a home on Lynette Drive on June 18 and found that the burglar climbed up on a recycling bin to break in through a first-floor window and then forced his way through several locked doors in the home, police said.
NBC Connecticut
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
NBC Connecticut
Over 2 Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From School Buses in East Hartford
Police are investigating after over two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses at two bus companies in East Hartford. Autumn Transportation said at least 26 catalytic converters were taken while the school buses were parked at their bus lot on Oakland Avenue. There were 71 total buses parked there.
NBC Connecticut
Serious Crash Causes Road Closures in New Haven
A serious crash is causing traffic issues in part of New Haven this evening. Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street. It's unclear how long the area will remain closed to traffic. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Police are...
NBC Connecticut
Over 50 Cats Rescued From Home in Middletown
More than 50 cats were rescued from a Middletown home earlier this week. Pieper Veterinary is partnering with animal control officers to care for 59 cats that were surrendered Monday. Middletown Animal Control said it's not a traditional hoarding case and described the incident as "a rescue that went bad...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Into Utility Pole Closes Road in Southington
A crash has closed a road in Southington on Tuesday morning. Police said the upper portion of Shuttle Meadow Road is closed at the intersection with North Shuttle Street/Longbottom Road after a vehicle slid down the hill and crashed into a utility pole. The pole has been removed, but there...
NBC Connecticut
Cash5 Ticket Won $100,000 Sunday
A Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Sunday, according to the CT Lottery. The winning numbers were 4-22-25-26-29. The top prize is $100,000. The winning ticket was sold at Milford Smoke Junction on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Teacher Is a Finalist for National Teacher of the Year
A teacher in Bristol is a finalist being considered for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, is the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, and the Council of Chief State School Officers has named her one of five finalists for the nation’s highest recognition to honor teachers.
NBC Connecticut
Overturned Tanker, Oil Spill Caused Delays on I-91 North in Wallingford
An oil tanker overturned on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Wednesday morning and it caused delays for hours. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Troopers were called to a report of a tanker rollover on I-91...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven's Monterey Club Could Find New Life in Neighborhood Plan
The Monterey Club was a hub in New Haven’s Dixwell community for decades. It was host to community meetings, social gatherings and famed jazz musicians. “This was a special place,” said musician Jesse Hameen Jr., who’s also on the New Haven Cultural Affairs Commission. The now neglected...
NBC Connecticut
Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
NBC Connecticut
Heavy Rain, Thunder to Follow Quick Burst of Snow
A heavy burst of snow has moved through the state, causing low visibility on the roads and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have improved. After the snow moves through, sleet and rain will take over with gusty winds and flooding also possible. Dozens of schools dismissed early ahead of the storm....
NBC Connecticut
1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional semifinalists for best chef. Cora Cora in West Hartford is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut In Color: Selfie Museum Gives Creatives a Place to Pose
If you’ve ever been in need of new content to post to your social media feed, the Gallery Selfie Museum may be the answer. This brand new business at the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods has 23 creative themed rooms with endless opportunities to strike a pose. It’s the brainchild...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
NBC Connecticut
Tiny Homes Startup Run by CT Native Aims to Address Affordable Housing Crisis
Imagine if you could buy a home for less than $100,000. A Connecticut native thinks he has found an answer to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness. He has developed technology to mass produce tiny homes, looking for a creative solution to housing. It’s an out of the box idea:...
