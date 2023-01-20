Read full article on original website
Broken Box Mime Theater, February 7 through 9
Thursday, February 9, 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 6 p.m. DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Avenue, DeWitt IA. Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m. Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard, Clinton IA. Performing a rich, funny, and astonishing blend of stagecraft and silent slapstick, the gifted clowns of New York's nationally...
Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: “Bella & Brahms,” February 4 and 5
Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. With the musicians' latest repertoire showcasing legendary works by equally timeless composers Johannes Brahms and Dmitri Shoshtakovich, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues their 2022-23 Masterworks season with Bella & Brahms, the concert's February 4 and 5 performances at Davenport's Adler Theatre and Augustana College's Centennial Hall boasting the long-awaited Quad Cities return of violin virtuoso Bella Hristova, who last performed with the ensemble in 2017.
Birds of a Feather, February 3
Friday, February 3, 9 p.m. Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. Boasting a lineup of veteran musicians from central Illinois taking a deep dive into the magic and complexity of the Phish songbook, the tribute artists of Birds of a Feather will headline a February 3 concert at the Rock Island Brewing Company, this musically thrilling night at RIBCO featuring the talents of Dave Littrell (The Station and Deep Hollow), Jeff Cunningham (The Station, The Blue G's, Los Injectors), Mike Tasch (Sunshine Daydream) and Ron James (the Brandon Santini Band).
Now Playing: Friday, January 27, through Thursday, February 2
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) 80 for Brady: Sneak Previews (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX: Saturday, Januaryt 28, through Wednesday, February 1) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 +...
Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana, February 3
Friday, February 3, 8p.m. In celebration of one of the best-selling and most popular bands of all time, the alt-rock musicians of Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana will brings their grunge talents to Common Chord's Redstone Room on February 3, with the Davenport venue hosting a repertoire of hits from the platinum- and diamond-selling albums Bleach, In Utero, and the timeless Nevermind.
Daniel Villarreal, February 4
Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of his 2022 Panamá 77 debut that the Eisenberg Review deemed "a mesmerizing myriad of instrumental folk-funk sounds and psychedelic jazz texture, the Chicago-based drumming powerhouse Daniel Villarreal headlines a February 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his first full-length release also lauded by the Chicago Reader as a work that "draws upon a dozen musicians and at least that many genres ... all held together by (Villarreal's) generous spirit and bountiful beats."
"Birth of the Computer" Explores QC Ties to Inventor John Atanasoff
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Augustana College will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event at 6PM, February 23, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries,...
Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence
Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
