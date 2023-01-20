Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Small Illinois Business States Important Reasons Why Cash Should Still Be King
One Illinois restaurant posted some important reasons why paying with cash is so beneficial for local businesses and it might make you reconsider grabbing a credit card next time you're shopping local. Is Cash Still King?. I am 100 percent the person that rarely carries cash. Do I do it...
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Effingham Radio
Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit
Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Illinois is NOT the Worst State to Retire in…But its Close.
A website ranked all the states from best to worst for retirement in 2023 and Illinois is not dead last...but it's close. Here are the rankings, and why does Illinois rank so low?. WalletHub.com has unveiled their 2023 Best States to Retire and shocker (not really) Illinois is near the...
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Major Illinois City Dubbed One Of The Biggest Homicide Rate Problems In America
It seems like there has been a recent spike in homicides across the United States, according to a report from WalletHub. They looked at 45 of the biggest cities in the country and compared the number of homicides per capita in the last quarter of 2022 to the number of homicides during the same time frame in 2021 and 2020.
How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?
There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
How long can I park with my hazard lights on in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hazard lights have been an important part of driver safety since 1951, letting other drivers know of a potential emergency. However, many people might also use them to park for short amounts of time. The question is, are they legally allowed to? The short answer is no. Using hazard lights to […]
MyStateline.com
Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist defending mom from boyfriend
Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist …. Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from...
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed
Somebody in Illinois is over a million dollars (before taxes) richer than they might even realize: an Illinois Lottery Lotto ticket, with a draw date of March 1, 2022, is worth $1,000,000.00. Time is running out for this windfall, however. According to the Illinois Lottery,
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
What’s Included In MNDOT’s 20 Year Transportation Plan For Minnesota?
It doesn't happen by accident. The very highways and roads we drive on today were first proposed and designed years ago, following a carefully drafted Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan (SMTP) adopted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Every five years, the agency reevaluates their strategic plans to maintain that they...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 1