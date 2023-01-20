ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien

Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals

The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022

NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Matt Patricia Rumors: More Reports On Patriots Coach’s Expected Exit

Don’t be surprised if the news of Bill O’Brien returning to the Patriots is quickly followed by news of Matt Patricia leaving New England. We now know Patricia won’t return as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday reported that New England hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator. However, though Patricia’s removal felt like a foregone conclusion at the start of the offseason, many believed Bill Belichick could reassign his close friend as either a full-time O-line coach or a front-office staffer.
NESN

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Suffered Broken Leg, Will Undergo Surgery

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a broken left fibula and will undergo surgery. Archer notes the recovery process is expected to take approximately three months. Pollard suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco...
NESN

Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple

The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium. Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Colts Rumors: Jim Irsay Might Be Alone In Jeff Saturday Love

The Colts appear to be divided on who should be the next head coach of the franchise. Indianapolis has interviewed multiple candidates for the position, and it will conduct a second round of interviews, including with Jeff Saturday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The interim head coach took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple For Trash-Talking Brother Stefon

Eli Apple is at it again, but a fellow NFL cornerback doesn’t believe the 2016 first-round pick has a leg to stand on. Apple, one of the most active trash-talkers in the league, wasted no time yapping after the Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati corner specifically took aim at Stefon Diggs, whose frustration boiled over after Buffalo watched its once-promising 2022 season come to an end at Highmark Stadium this past Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Twitter Dunks On Matt Patricia After Bill O’Brien Hire

Much to the delight of the majority of Patriots fans, New England has a new offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien is returning to Foxboro, Mass. to take the role on Bill Belichick’s staff that hasn’t been occupied since Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday morning. O’Brien served on the Patriots coaching staff for five seasons between 2007 and 2011 before making stops at Penn State, Houston and most recently, Alabama.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk

Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jerry Jones Surprisingly Rational After ‘Sickening’ Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end Sunday night, dropping an NFC divisional-round matchup to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Dallas’ season ended on perhaps the most ill-advised play call since the Indianapolis Colts’ fake-punt attempt in 2015, masking what was a fascinatingly close matchup throughout.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Mac Jones Receives Vote Of Confidence From Patriots All-Pro

The 2022-23 season was a turbulent one for everyone involved with the New England Patriots, but no one wore the brunt of frustration quite like Mac Jones. Whether it be difficulty in implementing a new system alongside Matt Patricia, his extreme regression from a Pro-Bowl rookie campaign, constant outbursts on the Patriots sideline or getting booed by the Gillette Stadium crowd, Jones dealt with some sort of problem at every turn.
NESN

How Greg Olsen Is Dealing With Tom Brady, FOX Sports Uncertainty

Like so many other coaching and starting quarterback positions around the NFL, Greg Olsen’s job might depend on the ensuing decision from current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady. Should the 45-year-old Brady opt to retire rather than give it a go for his 24th NFL campaign, Olsen could...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Praises Bill O’Brien After Patriots Reported Hire

Longtime Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski has nothing but positive things to say about Bill O’Brien, who New England reportedly hired to become the team’s next offensive coordinator. And while Gronkowski isn’t alone in offering his praise, his words nevertheless hold some significant weight given how well...
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

