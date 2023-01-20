The Fond du Lac County executive says his top goal in 2023 is making sure that county employees are paid a fair wage. Sam Kaufman says the county plans to hire a firm this year to complete a wage study by June and incorporate any changes in next year’s budget. Kaufman says he also wants to continue efforts to try to attract more people to move to the county by doing things like advertising through social media and making improvements to the county parks system. Kaufman says planning will also continue in 2023 for a future jail expansion project. Kaufman says he is always looking for ways to make county government more efficient while providing the best possible services for citizens.

1 DAY AGO