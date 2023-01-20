ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Comments / 2

Related
wwisradio.com

Monroe County Man Charged With Tax Fraud

Keith S. Burch, 55, of Warrens, Wisconsin was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent state income tax return for tax years 2016 through 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
Fox11online.com

Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman

Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing for the Port Edwards man convicted of killing a woman in 1984 has been rescheduled. In November, John Sarver, now 59, was found guilty at trial of killing Eleanore Roberts. Sarver was 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. Roberts was 73-years-old. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to be held Monday, but has been rescheduled to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-25-23 fdl county da says prosecutor shortage is a recruitment and retention crisis

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says the prosecutor shortage in Dodge and Sheboygan counties and elsewhere are examples of a prosecutor recruitment and retention crisis in Wisconsin. Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says the legislature needs to increase pay for the positions. Toney says the current average starting salary for assistant DAs is just over $27 an hour. Toney says the state District Attorney Association is also requesting similar pay increases for public defenders. Toney says often times neighboring District Attorneys Offices have reached out to help.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting

Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
HIGHLAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
GREEN BAY, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested on Bail Jumping

The Iowa County Communication Center received a report of an intoxicated person at a residence in Dodgeville Friday around 1:45pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result, 67 year old Gary Miller of Dodgeville was arrested on a charge of bail jumping and booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges

APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
ALMA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-25-23 fdl county executive 2023 goals

The Fond du Lac County executive says his top goal in 2023 is making sure that county employees are paid a fair wage. Sam Kaufman says the county plans to hire a firm this year to complete a wage study by June and incorporate any changes in next year’s budget. Kaufman says he also wants to continue efforts to try to attract more people to move to the county by doing things like advertising through social media and making improvements to the county parks system. Kaufman says planning will also continue in 2023 for a future jail expansion project. Kaufman says he is always looking for ways to make county government more efficient while providing the best possible services for citizens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy