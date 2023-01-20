ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

By Jacob Burbrink
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.

The recalled pajama sets are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajamas. They were sold for ages 3 through 12 and in 26 designs. The pajamas were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04euHk_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ4Z9_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1SJu_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184HM5_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoeoT_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Cutesy Christmas (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZfNs_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vw5yj_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Easter (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzHHE_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Funny Bunny (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmEHr_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Halloween (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IibJv_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtsQi_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5xMI_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Happy Holidays (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLZ8P_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Ice Kream Kitty (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DuYR_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Kawaii (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbslA_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Let It Snow (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyeAY_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Mermaid (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we89o_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfMCa_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Princess (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIKRz_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Reindeer (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z48dj_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Sleeping Sloth (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpS8M_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Space Adventure (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279EV6_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Superhero Comic (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy0YO_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Trick Or Treat (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7GSw_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Unicorn (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZZhE_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Valentine’s Day (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHfzK_0kLnHEWo00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Yule-Icorn (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Anyone with the recalled pajama sets should take them away from children and cut them in half vertically. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk .

