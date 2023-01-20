Read full article on original website
SEED Brklyn Is Championing Small Black Designers
Multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts reimagines luxury in the best way possible. Artist Christopher Roberts dreamt of conceptualizing a space for Black artists, designers, and visionaries alike to be able to feel welcome and comfortable enough to dream. Enter SEED Brkyln. Founded in October of 2022, SEED is a space where luxury rids any uptight and unwelcoming energy that many Black consumers experience; it’s a space where browsing doesn’t have to mean buying something. Most importantly, Robert’s wanted it in the heart of Bedstuy, right on Bedford Avenue, as luxury and buying power don’t solely exist in Soho. “It’s the illest borough!” the multidisciplinary exclaims when describing why Bedstuy was the perfect place to open. Known for being a multifaceted curator, participating in mediums like sculpting and graphic art, Roberts took each craft to sow a “seed” for the neighborhood. “It was really out of necessity,” said Roberts. “I mean, just speaking to the landscape of Bedstuy and how rich the culture was here. I knew the archetype was here, the mindset was here, but there’s really no place for it to be nurtured.” The space comes with many concepts that are sure to feed the creative palate of young Black artists and creatives.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
WATCH: Octavia Butler And Gabrielle Union On Acting, Inspiration, And ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3
Attorney Waymond Wesley II, popularly known as Chef Way, announced his resignation in a statement sent to ESSENCE Tuesday. Wesley– who had a side hustle sharing his culinary dishes on social media– served as a prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, which covers the city of Houston. “Although the leadership at the DA’s office and I believed a path forward was possible at the outset of this situation,” he said in the statement, “it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction.”
WATCH: This Black Woman created an organization system that will have you living the Best Today Ever!
In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their brands and business ventures. For its latest episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with Shunta Grant, owner of Best Today®, a company changing the way that women plan and live out their days! In this episode, Shunta discusses how she started her career as a private practice attorney and took lessons she learned there to create a company to help all women add their health and humanity into their daily plans by creating planning products that allow you to narrow your focus on what’s most important one day at a time.
Here’s Everything You Missed At Beyoncé’s Performance In Dubai
On Saturday night, Beyoncé created an ethereal experience in Dubai for an exclusive invite-only concert in Dubai for Atlantis the Royal Hotel’s grand opening. This is the first time fans have experienced a headlining live performance since 2018, and it gave pure FOMO to those who weren’t in attendance.
Disney Teams Up With Black-Owned Brand To Give Their Princess Dolls A Diverse Makeover
The doll collection, celebrating Black beauty across the African diaspora, is inspired by Disney princesses like Snow White, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Cinderella. It’s giving Disney princess, but with a twist. There’s a new collaboration between Black-owned brand CreativeSoul Photography and Disney that will reimagine the iconic princesses through a special edition collection of dolls across the African diaspora. They’re taking some of the most popular princesses we know like Snow White, Rapunzel, Cinderella and even Tiana and giving them an Afrocentric edge. The CreativeSoul dolls will be adorned with natural hairstyles and African-inspired fabrics and adornments for their attire. The collection models the photographs Disney commissioned on their latest cruise ship, the Wish, which showcase Black boys and girls as the well known princes and princesses from Disney films.
Target Taps Gabriella Karefa-Johnson As Their Second Future Collective Partner
The stylist and fashion editor talks growing up with Target's accessible clothing and her dreams coming true. One of fashion’s most sought-after New York-based stylists, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, is dropping a collection with Target’s Future Collective, a first-of-its-kind Target-owned brand featuring collections in partnerships with cultural influencers like Johnson with diverse points of view in fashion. Johnson’s impact on the industry is immeasurable. She’s built a name for herself by creating imagery for the likes of Vogue and working her way up to be Fashion Editor-At-Large, all while practicing what she preaches about being a plus-sized woman in fashion (and in general). She’s wearing clothing that doesn’t avoid attention to her body and embraces maximalism and different shapes to accentuate her body as she pleases. As an advocate for mixing prints with feminine and masculine energies, this collection reflects just that with tops and skirts featuring floral and abstract prints and pops of color.
WATCH: Beyoncé Shines in Dubai With First Performance in Five Years
Queen Bey is back! After a five year hiatus, Beyonce performed at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, putting on a star-studded show for the crowd. Check out the highlights here.
WATCH: Shop this Black Owned Luxury Leather Handbag Brand
Alexandria started her passion for fashion at age ten, when she persuaded her mother to let her be an assistant at her Fashion Design Studio everyday after school. At that young age she learned a lot about design and running a fashion business. At the age of thirteen her family moved from Nigeria to Atlanta, Georgia and she started her modeling career. She modeled for major companies throughout the South.
Beyoncé Spotlights Regional Designers For Epic Dubai Performance
The global superstar delivered a high-octane, high-glam performance wearing emerging designers. “The name on everybody’s lips Is gonna be *Beyoncé.” By now, we’ve all seen, tweeted/retweeted, group-chatted made Tiktok reaction and green screen videos, and have that “Drunk In Love” outro stuck in our mind — from Beyoncé’s high-octane Dubai performance. Fireworks, splashing water, mesmerizing dancing (courtesy of Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas), and of course, beautiful ornate costumes. The show read like a high production, residency; an extravaganza. And Bey’s show wardrobe reflected that. Think big, over-the-top, sequined, embellished, flashy, Josephine Baker-esque showgirl meets otherworldly goddess. She looked absolutely breathtaking, and those dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels — we honestly aren’t worthy.
