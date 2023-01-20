ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Suspicious package at LCSO headquarters cleared by Hazmat Unit deemed safe

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZf63_0kLnGqwx00

UPDATE (1/20/23 — 6:15 PM) - LCSO has the envelope received at HQ containing a substance was cleared by the Hazmat Unit and was deemed safe. No employees or visitors were harmed.

UPDATE (1/20/23) - LCSO has reopened following the closure. The package was an envelope with a white powder, authorities now believed it to be a dietary substance. However, testing will need to be done.

The South Trail Fire Department is responding to a suspicious package at the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Myers. The office is currently closed to the public.

LCSO tweeted around 2:40 p.m. that the package was found at 14750 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

STFD is responding out of an abundance of caution.

LCSO will provide updates as they are available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy