Suspicious package at LCSO headquarters cleared by Hazmat Unit deemed safe

UPDATE (1/20/23 — 6:15 PM) - LCSO has the envelope received at HQ containing a substance was cleared by the Hazmat Unit and was deemed safe. No employees or visitors were harmed.

UPDATE (1/20/23) - LCSO has reopened following the closure. The package was an envelope with a white powder, authorities now believed it to be a dietary substance. However, testing will need to be done.

The South Trail Fire Department is responding to a suspicious package at the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Myers. The office is currently closed to the public.

LCSO tweeted around 2:40 p.m. that the package was found at 14750 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

STFD is responding out of an abundance of caution.

LCSO will provide updates as they are available.