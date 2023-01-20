ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton

By Matthew Nobert
 5 days ago

(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area of Porter Way and Harrisburg Place in Stockton.

When deputies arrived on scene the victims said that a male and female in a black sedan had shot at them before crashing the black sedan.

A perimeter was set up around the car where a loaded firearm was found and a 17-year-old female was detained nearby.

Reports then came in that a man, Anthony Hernandez, 20, was seen jumping fences, running through backyards and potentially hiding in the laundry room of a nearby home.

When deputies arrived at the home the juveniles inside were safely evacuated and the sheriff’s office’s Critical Response Team was activated.

The team attempted to contact Hernandez but received no responses and he was eventually located at around 9:40 p.m. in the laundry room by the SWAT team.

Hernandez received medical treatment for his injuries from the car crash and is facing charges for attempted murder and “various other assault and firearms charges.”

The female was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and is facing resisting arrest and firearms charges.

mazzie
5d ago

Now keep them locked up this road rage has got to stop start now by keeping them locked up and pay for what they did. Great work men in blue

FOX40

FOX40

